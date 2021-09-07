CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Terrifying and Awe-Inspiring SR-71 Blackbird

Have you heard of the terrifying and awe-inspiring Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird? It was an aircraft that debuted in 1966 that was three times faster than the speed of sound. It could reach speeds of 2,200 mph (3,540 km/h).

Its journey began in 1957 when the CIA approached Lockheed’s Skunk Works Division with the goal of producing an ultra-fast spy plane. This move saw the development of the A-12 that featured a chassis built almost completely from titanium which allowed it to maintain a Mach 3 cruising speed without melting mid-flight.

Out of the A-12 came the SR-71. The SR-71 aircraft featured a new never-before-seen design as well as many other considerations to make it more aerodynamic. The final plane was so unique that it was dubbed “Habu” — a deadly Japanese pit viper — during one deployment in Okinawa.

What made this new plane so unique? What were the many aerodynamic considerations that were made in its development? How was it built and who was behind its creation? Where and when was it first used after its introduction? Is it still in operation today? We answer all these questions and more in our video.

