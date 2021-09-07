Endometriosis Not a Prognostic Factor for Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma

Existing data on the prognosis and clinicopathological features of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC) are limited. This study aims to investigate the prognostic value and clinicopathological features of different metastatic sites in patients with mRCC. A dataset from the National Cancer Institute’s Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) database consisting of 18 registries (1973–2015) was selected for a retrospective mRCC cohort study. Information was included on the metastatic sites in lung, bone, liver, and brain. Kaplan–Meier analysis was applied to compare the survival distribution. Univariate and multivariate Cox regression models were used to analyze survival outcomes. From the SEER database, a total of 10,410 patients with primary mRCC from 2010 to 2015 were enrolled in this cohort study. Analysis indicated that 54.9%, 37.7%, 19.5%, and 10.4% of patients were found to have lung, bone, liver, and brain metastasis, respectively. There was a significantly higher risk for sarcomatoid RCC patients to develop liver metastasis as compared to patients with clear cell RCC. The median survival for patients with lung, bone, liver, or brain metastasis was 7 months, 7 months, 4 months, and 5 months, respectively. Various clinicopathological features and prognostic values are associated with different metastatic sites. Understanding these differences may enable targeted pre-treatment assessment of primary mRCC and personalized curative intervention for patients.
Comments / 0