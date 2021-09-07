CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Endometriosis Not a Prognostic Factor for Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma

By Pavankumar Kamat
Medscape News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEndometriosis had no independent association with the prognosis of ovarian clear cell carcinoma (OCCC), irrespective of stage and residual disease (RD). These are findings from a recent study published in the journal Gynecologic Oncology. Endometriosis has been previously linked to earlier stage and younger age at diagnosis in patients with...

www.medscape.com

Related
ajmc.com

Prognostic Biomarkers Identified for Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Using Whole Genome Sequencing

Investigators identified 5 mutated genes that could serve as biomarkers for disease prognosis and clinical outcomes associated with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, a common cancer with a high mortality rate and poor prognosis. Possible biomarkers for prognosis and clinical outcomes were identified, through the use whole exome sequencing and RNA sequencing,...
CANCER
Medscape News

Oncologists Still Failing 'Woefully' at Molecular Testing in Lung Cancer

Two years ago, I wrote about data showing a humbling gulf between our knowledge of molecular marker testing and our delivery of targeted therapies for advanced lung cancer. Since then, we have seen very few analyses updating the state of play, leaving us with a glimmer of hope that the oncology community is putting precision medicine into action.
CANCER
biospace.com

BeiGene's Immuno-oncology Portfolio Running Strong in Lung Cancer

BeiGene, based in Cambridge, Mass., and Beijing, plans to describe the power of its lung cancer portfolio at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021. The conference will run from September 16-21. The company is approaching multiple mechanisms of action in combination with its tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 checkpoint...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MedicalXpress

Researchers link gut microbiome to rheumatoid arthritis prognosis

A significant indicator of whether a patient with rheumatoid arthritis will improve over the course of disease may lie in part in their gut, according to new research from Mayo Clinic's Center for Individualized Medicine. The study, published in Genome Medicine, found that predicting a patient's future rheumatoid arthritis prognosis...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Cancer Cell#Ovarian Cancer#Endometriosis#Clear Cell Carcinoma#Infertility#Gynecologic Oncology#Figo#Pfs#Os#Ci#Ef Occc#Rd
Medscape News

Estimating the Attributable Fraction of Cirrhosis and Hepatocellular Carcinoma Due to Hepatitis B and C

Erika Duffell; Helena Cortez-Pinto; Marieta Simonova; Olav Dalgard; Elin Hoffmann Dahl; Catherine de Martel; Antons Mozalevskis; Maria Buti; Slava Pavlova; Tnaiq Hadzhilova; Carolina Simões; Krum Katzarov; Otilia Mardh. Abstract and Introduction. A goal of the WHO strategy on the elimination of hepatitis as a public threat is a 65% reduction...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Study Will Collect Patient Preferences for NSCLC Treatments

This study protocol comes amid a paradigm shift in the treatment of advanced-stagen non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following the emergence and uptake of immunotherapy. A new study is aiming to collect information on patient preferences for treatments for non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The study protocol comes amid a paradigm shift in the treatment of advanced-stage NSCLC, following the emergence and uptake of immunotherapy, which created options that consist of immunotherapy monotherapy, chemotherapy monotherapy, or a combination of those treatments.
CANCER
Hot 975

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. The color for Ovarian Cancer is Teal. Ovarian Cancer doesn't get all the huge hype and support that Breast Cancer does, but it is just as devastating or more so. There are no screening tests for this dreaded cancer. Unfortunately it is usually discovered...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Optimizing Therapy for Patients With Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma

Strategies to help manage treatment-related toxicities to novel therapies used in the management of advanced urothelial carcinoma. Petros Grivas, MD, PhD: Quality of life is very important. We’ve seen the FDA paying attention to the quality-of-life and patient-reported outcomes data across tumor types. It’s very important for optimal management of adverse effects. Neeraj, you asked me before about optimal management of adverse effects. It’s an important point because we want to maximize the benefit and minimize the risk for our patients. To answer your question, let’s take the example of sacituzumab govitecan. As we mentioned before, neutropenia can be managed by holding off the drug or delaying the administration, or reducing the dose. The starting dose is usually 10 mg/kg, can go down to 7.5 mg/kg, and sometimes the second dose reduction dose is 5 mg/kg based on a case-by-case basis. However, most patients don’t need that, or they can be managed with 1 dose level reduction.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Beloit Daily News

Ovarian cancer survivor celebrates 2 years in remission

BELOIT—“I don’t like the word lucky. I like to describe it as blessed.”. That’s how small cell ovarian cancer survivor Brooke Monyelle described hitting the two year survival mark, when recurrence rates drop substantially. She is a bit of a miracle, considering the dangers of small cell ovarian cancer and is hoping to raise awareness as September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month.
BELOIT, WI
Newswise

Exploring the Impact of Blood Clots in the Veins during Renal Cell Carcinoma Surgery

Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., September 12, 2021 – Venous thromboembolism (VTE) refers to blood clots in the veins, which is a serious yet preventable medical condition and is often seen with advanced cancers. Researchers at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey explored the impact of VTE during surgery for renal cell carcinoma (RCC), also known as kidney cancer, in a cohort study of patients undergoing elective surgical resection for a cancerous kidney mass.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
MedicalXpress

Endometriosis: gene identified which could be potential treatment target – new study

Up to 10% of women experience endometriosis worldwide. The condition is chronic, extremely painful, and can result in infertility. Endometriosis happens when tissue similar to the lining of the womb (the endometrium) grows outside of the womb, in the abdominal cavity and sometimes on the ovaries and the fallopian tubes. These tissues respond to the hormonal signals of the menstrual cycle just like the endometrium does, which can cause severe pelvic or period pain.
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Frontline Maintenance Therapy in Advanced Ovarian Cancer

Dr Ramez Eskander reviews the options and goals for frontline maintenance therapy in women with advanced ovarian cancer. Ramez Eskander, MD: The treatment of frontline ovarian cancer has changed in the last several years. I would venture to say that we’ve entered a world of maintenance strategies for most patients in the frontline setting. The perspective to take, or what I would consider the important factors in making a decision vary based on the patient, their disease status, performance status, and in a shared-decision making capacity to determine what is best for that patient at that time. The way I like to think about maintenance treatment is based on the molecular testing for that patient. If a patient is found to have a germline or a somatic BRCA mutation, the data from SOLO-1, which was a maintenance study that explored olaparib as a monotherapy in patients with a germline or somatic BRCA alteration, showed a dramatic improvement in progression-free survival [PFS]. [Susana] Banerjee, [MBBS, MA, PhD, FRCP] recently presented the 5-year PFS data confirming the magnitude of benefit preserved well after the discontinuation of the 24 months of olaparib in comparison to the placebo arm. And that hazard ratio was approximately 0.3, so a 70% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death. Patients with a germline or somatic BRCA mutation should be on a maintenance PARP inhibitor in the frontline setting because of that advantage, that benefit with PARP therapy.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Dual Targeting of CDKN2A and PIK3CA May Offer Better Outcomes in Urothelial Carcinoma

Bishoy M. Faltas, MD, discussed the use of genomic testing in urothelial canncer in greater detail, in an interview with Targeted Oncology. Genomic testing plays an increasingly important role in urothelial cancer (UC), with several actionable mutations including FGFR3, PIK3CA, and CDKN2A. Genomic testing varies in the academic and community...
CANCER
Nature.com

The prognosis and clinicopathological features of different distant metastases patterns in renal cell carcinoma: analysis based on the SEER database

Existing data on the prognosis and clinicopathological features of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC) are limited. This study aims to investigate the prognostic value and clinicopathological features of different metastatic sites in patients with mRCC. A dataset from the National Cancer Institute’s Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) database consisting of 18 registries (1973–2015) was selected for a retrospective mRCC cohort study. Information was included on the metastatic sites in lung, bone, liver, and brain. Kaplan–Meier analysis was applied to compare the survival distribution. Univariate and multivariate Cox regression models were used to analyze survival outcomes. From the SEER database, a total of 10,410 patients with primary mRCC from 2010 to 2015 were enrolled in this cohort study. Analysis indicated that 54.9%, 37.7%, 19.5%, and 10.4% of patients were found to have lung, bone, liver, and brain metastasis, respectively. There was a significantly higher risk for sarcomatoid RCC patients to develop liver metastasis as compared to patients with clear cell RCC. The median survival for patients with lung, bone, liver, or brain metastasis was 7 months, 7 months, 4 months, and 5 months, respectively. Various clinicopathological features and prognostic values are associated with different metastatic sites. Understanding these differences may enable targeted pre-treatment assessment of primary mRCC and personalized curative intervention for patients.
CANCER
Medscape News

Screening and Treating H. Pylori in Those at High Risk for Gastric Cancer Appears Cost-Effective

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Screening for and treating Helicobacter pylori infection in those at high risk for gastric cancer is cost effective, a new modeling study shows. "This modeling study suggests that even after accounting for costs of treatment, the strategy is beneficial and results in substantial decrease in cancer incidence," Dr. Chin Hur of Columbia University in New York and colleagues note in Gastroenterology.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
verywellhealth.com

What Is Merkel Cell Carcinoma?

Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) is a rare, but fast-growing type of skin cancer that begins in the top layer of the skin, near nerve endings. MCC typically presents as a discolored bump on areas that are regularly exposed to the sun, such as the face, head, or neck. This article...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Studying the Tumor Microenvironment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma

In an interview, Amaia Lujambio, MD discussed the diversity of genomic alterations in hepatocellular and advanced in molecular testing that could shape future understanding of the disease. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is a unique disease that not only presents differently in each patient, but also has a wide range of genetic...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Ovarian Cancer: Current Status and Future Directions

Ramez Eskander, MD, summarizes the current status of ovarian cancer treatment and reviews unanswered questions and future directions. Ramez Eskander, MD: I want to take a moment to talk about where we are with ovarian cancer therapy. We were very excited about the potential opportunity for immunotherapy in patients with ovarian cancer, but unfortunately all the studies conducted to date have been negative. We’ve had the JAVELIN series, JAVELIN 200 and JAVELIN 100, which showed no benefit with incorporation of immune checkpoint inhibitor with chemotherapy in the platinum-resistant and platinum-sensitive settings. We’ve also had the IMagyn050 trial, which looked at atezolizumab and bevacizumab as a maintenance strategy in the front line. Again, it showed no difference in the patient populations. And we haven’t been able to define a particular biomarker cohort that may potentially benefit the most from immunotherapy. It’s unclear what the role of immunotherapy is going to be. I can tell you that right now we are awaiting the results of multiple prospective frontline clinical trials. We have ATHENA, we have FIRST, we have DUO-O, among others, which are looking specifically at the question of chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and PARP inhibition strategies, and the immunotherapy PARP combination and whether PARP inhibitors can drive neoantigen formation and sensitize to immunotherapy or immune checkpoint inhibition. We anticipate some of these may read out soon. We are anxious to see what the results are.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Durvalumab and Chemotherapy, Plus or Minus Tremelimumab Yields Survival Benefit in Frontline Treatment of Advanced NSCLC

The phase 3 POSEIDON trial indicated that patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer who were treated with first-line durvalumab and chemotherapy with or without tremelimumab experienced a statistically significant survival benefit. A statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) was obtained utilizing a first-line combination of durvalumab (Imfinzi) and...
CANCER
cancerhealth.com

New Prognostic Tool Detects “Undetectable” Tumor DNA In Bloodstream

One way to determine how successfully a patient’s cancer treatment has eradicated the disease is to check the bloodstream for free-floating DNA originating from tumor cells, also known as circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). The detection of ctDNA can serve as a powerful prognostic tool, allowing clinicians to assess the effectiveness of treatment and predict the likelihood of disease recurrence. Current ctDNA detection methods are limited, however, and may produce “false negatives.”
CANCER

