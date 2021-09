Taking the Italian fashion label’s house codes onto the wrist. Versace, beloved for its bold and luxurious clothing, is continuing to dial it up — quite literally — with a new timepiece collection. The Italian fashion house is applying its distinct approach to its latest watch, the Icon Active Chronograph. With inimitable Donatella Versace at the helm, the Icon Active collection is made up of timepieces that take on house’s strong narrative identity and longtime codes, embodying the true avant-garde freedom and self expression the brand has become known for. This maxim has made Versace a mainstay in fashion for decades, showcasing the label’s ability to be of-the-moment without sacrificing what sets it apart. The new Icon Active chronograph is an emblem of that, sporting classic designs, sophisticated functionalities, rich details and distinct touches.

