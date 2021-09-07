CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Soccer Player Jean-Pierre Adams Died After 39 Years Falling Into Coma

By Dyas Intan Rachmawati
Cover picture for the articleThe former France soccer player fell into a coma after a near-fatal dose of anesthetic before a routine knee operation in March 1982, which caused brain damage. AceShowbiz - Jean-Pierre Adams has passed away. According to a statement released by his former clubs, the former France soccer player died after spending 39 years in a coma following a medical error. He was 73 years old.

