Pine County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Pine by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 02:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Pine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pine and southern Burnett Counties through 330 AM CDT At 255 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pine City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Grantsburg and Branstad around 305 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Siren, Webster and Hertel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

