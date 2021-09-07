CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraga County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baraga; Gogebic; Houghton; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Gogebic, Houghton, northwestern Baraga and southeastern Ontonagon Counties through 430 AM EDT/330 AM CDT/ At 356 AM EDT/256 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near South Range to near Winchester. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near South Range around 400 AM EDT. Chassell around 410 AM EDT. The Lower Entrance of Portage Canal around 415 AM EDT. Watersmeet around 330 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Bruce Crossing, Pelkie, Paulding, Trout Creek, Presque Isle Reservoir, Pomeroy Lake, Donken and Lake Gogebic State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

