Special Weather Statement issued for Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 02:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Washburn A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Washburn and northeastern Burnett Counties through 315 AM CDT At 250 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Danbury, or 20 miles northwest of Spooner, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Webb Lake Wisconsin around 300 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Spooner and Trego. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH