The shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) are inching higher, last seen up 1.4% to trade at $257.52, after the security nabbed an Aug. 30 all-time high of $289.24. The equity has cooled down since that peak, though, and is pacing for its third-straight weekly loss, with overhead pressure from the 20-day moving average and $260 level keeping a tight lid on gains. Still, there is reason to believe this downward may be short-lived, with more records on the horizon.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO