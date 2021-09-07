CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Hospital, top surgeon accused of Medicare/Medicaid billing fraud

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal government has accused a hospital and its head of cardiothoracic surgery of fraudulently billing Medicare and Medicaid for surgeries. The government’s complaint, filed Thursday in federal court in Pittsburgh, claims that the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center (UPMC) regularly allowed Dr. James Luketich to book as many as three complex surgeries at the same time, according to a Reuters report. The complaint alleges that Luketich would go back and forth between patients and not participate in key parts of the surgery, all while keeping patients under unnecessary anesthesia.

Comments / 53

8d ago

It's about easy money. Just like when my mother received a Medicare bill for a follow up office visit. I called the medical office upon receiving the bill to inquire about the billing. After kindly introducing myself, I said I was calling to question the bill recently received. The billing department was cold & stated there was no billing error. "Really? I responded, you're positive that mom came to your office that day & racked up all these fees?" Shaken, I was transforming from kind to irritated. I explained they obviously made a mistake and I wanted it corrected. The woman refused to concede nor listen to any explanation. My attempt was useless, so in closing I asked for one request. The angry billing manager was silent. I said, "I feel as if this conversation is going nowhere. All I ask is the next time my mother visits your office, would you PLEASE ask her to visit her daughter? I live nearby and the last time I saw her was at her funeral." 

John J.
8d ago

Sure, nothing like doing and billing for three surgeries at the same time. Just like doctors billing Medicare for long appointments of 45 minutes when they actually spend 10 minutes with you. Stopped going to a doctor who did that all the time

Constance Mack
8d ago

AND, why are you singling THIS Dr. out!!! You don't think 100's or 1,000's of Dr. do that!!! Why do you think there are billions of $'s worth of Medicaid fraud!!! 💰💰🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️😳🤔

