Hospital, top surgeon accused of Medicare/Medicaid billing fraud

The federal government has accused a hospital and its head of cardiothoracic surgery of fraudulently billing Medicare and Medicaid for surgeries. The government’s complaint, filed Thursday in federal court in Pittsburgh, claims that the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center (UPMC) regularly allowed Dr. James Luketich to book as many as three complex surgeries at the same time, according to a Reuters report. The complaint alleges that Luketich would go back and forth between patients and not participate in key parts of the surgery, all while keeping patients under unnecessary anesthesia.