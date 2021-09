DANSVILLE, Va. – The Carroll University women's soccer team cruised to victory on Sunday afternoon with an 8-1 decision over Averett. The Pioneers score eight goals in a game for the first time since 2015. Sophomore Elizabeth Weinberg scored her first collegiate hat trick in the first half, becoming the first Pioneer since Delaney Pruitt in 2016 to score 3+ goals in a game, and the first to record seven points since Rachel Van Sluys in 2015.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO