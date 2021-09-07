News Bites: Elvis Duran, iHeart Panama City, WGN, ‘99.1 The Bone,” WDAS.

News Bites for September 10... ...iHeartMedia hip-hop/R&B “Power 99” WUSL Philadelphia announces the lineup for “Powerhouse 2021,” which will be held at Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 29. Performing at the concert will be Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, Saweetie and Coi Leray. “It still seems surreal that we had to shut everything down for more than a year, so we’re extremely grateful to be able to produce Powerhouse again in 2021,” Senior VP of Programming Derrick Corbett said in a release. “It’s a staple in the city, and the cornerstone of the radio station, so to be able to bring it back to Philadelphia is beyond special.”

