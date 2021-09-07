CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Bites: Elvis Duran, iHeart Panama City, WGN, ‘99.1 The Bone,” WDAS.

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews Bites for September 7... ...“Elvis Duran and the Morning Show” returns to the Austin airwaves Tuesday (Sept. 7) on Waterloo Media hot AC “Lucy 93-3” KGSR. The Premiere Networks-syndicated show was last heard in the Texas capital city from 2013 to 2016 on iHeartMedia CHR “96.7 Kiss-FM” KHFI-FM. “I’m such a fan of Lucy 93-3’s energy and can’t wait to stir our show into the music,” Duran said in a press release. “I always knew I would be back in Austin, and also work with my friend, [KGSR Program Director] Jay Michaels.” Added Michaels, “I’ve known Elvis since our time spent in Austin radio many years ago. Since then, we’ve stayed friends and I’m a huge fan of his wildly successful morning show. I’m so grateful to reunite again in Austin on Lucy 93-3!”

Elvis Duran, Ellen K And Big Boy Reflect On Being On Air During Terrorist Attacks.

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, morning radio hosts on both coasts recall that fateful day. Elvis Duran, morning host at CHR “Z100” WHTZ New York, had a clear view of the Manhattan skyline from his studio, then located on the 40th floor of the station’s facility across the Hudson River in Jersey City, NJ. After setting up a typical morning show bit ahead of a song, the phone screener noticed something happening at the World Trade Center.
Chris Crowley

Chris Crowley is named PD of iHeartMedia classic rock “99.7 The Fox” WRFX and modern rock “106.5 The End” WEND in Charlotte and of classic rock WRDU Raleigh (100.7) and “Alt 95.3,” which is broadcast on the Clayton, NC-licensed translator W237BZ at 95.3, with programming originating on WDCG-HD2. Crowley, who starts Oct. 1, was most recently OM for Townsquare Media Buffalo.
News Bites: ‘Powerhouse 2021,’ Chris Young, ‘Studio 77,’ RAB, WGTS.

News Bites for September 10... ...iHeartMedia hip-hop/R&B “Power 99” WUSL Philadelphia announces the lineup for “Powerhouse 2021,” which will be held at Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 29. Performing at the concert will be Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, Saweetie and Coi Leray. “It still seems surreal that we had to shut everything down for more than a year, so we’re extremely grateful to be able to produce Powerhouse again in 2021,” Senior VP of Programming Derrick Corbett said in a release. “It’s a staple in the city, and the cornerstone of the radio station, so to be able to bring it back to Philadelphia is beyond special.”
Hip-Hop/R&B, By The Numbers: New York's Power 105.1, L.A.'s Real 92.3, Reach A Million Listeners Each.

To quote Cardi B, “If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck,” and Nielsen's top 25 Hip-Hop/R&B (also known as Urban Contemporary) stations have been stuck at the top of their game for years in their respective markets. The ranking, based on weekly cume persons 12+ using Nielsen's most recent National Regional Database (fall 2020), reflecting both in- and out-of-market on-air and streaming listening, is the focus of this week's edition of Inside Radio's “By The Numbers.”
Talker Sean Hannity Marks 20 Years In National Syndication.

Conservative talker Sean Hannity and syndicator Premiere Networks are observing a milestone this week: 20 years in national syndication for “The Sean Hannity Show.” The 3-6pm show launched the day before the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and is currently heard on 650 radio stations. The show had a 19% audience increase in Adults 25-54 in Nielsen’s Fall 2020 survey, Premiere notes, citing Nielsen exact times data, and ranked No. 1 (12+) in the Spring 2021 survey among news/talk stations in New York, Philadelphia, Miami, Tampa, Raleigh, Norfolk, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach, Houston, San Antonio, Phoenix, San Diego, Las Vegas, Atlanta and other markets.
August PPMs, Day 3: Classic Hits/Rock, News/Talk Big Winners.

While the top station in seven of the 12 markets with total week 6+ PPM ratings reported by Nielsen in Day 3 of August PPMs stays as it was in July, there's interesting activity in the remaining five, with new champions and two ties. In the ratings revolving door, both Classic Hits and News/Talk add a number one station, in Salt Lake City and Columbus respectively, giving the format five and four crowns (also respectively) among these 12 markets.
Elvis Duran
Mark Ferrante
Jay Rock
‘The Krewe’ Is Out And ‘Heaven’ Is In For Cumulus New Orleans.

Maybe the third time is the charm. After 20 months playing classic hits, followed by a year as a hot AC outlet, Cumulus Media drops the “106.7 The Krewe” moniker on KKND New Orleans and relaunches the station as gospel “Heaven 106.7.”. The new format features syndicated programming, including “Mike...
Wendy Bell

Wendy Bell joins Lightner Communications talk WRTA Altoona, PA (1240), where she will be heard from 9am-12pm, Patch.com reports. Bell joins the station after a short run at St. Barnabas Broadcasting talk WJAS Pittsburgh (1320). The conservative talk show host was fired from Audacy news/talk KDKA Pittsburgh (1020) in October 2020 after originally being suspended a month earlier for controversial comments she made on her show.
News Bites: Tom Griswold, WWWQ, ‘The Future of Audience and Revenue,’ Greg Kretschmar.

News Bites for September 14... ...Tom Griswold, host of “The Bob & Tom Show,” returned to his nationally syndicated morning show Tuesday, following successful heart valve replacement surgery in mid-August. Griswold, who has been part of the Westwood One-syndicated show since its inception at “Q95” WFBQ Indianapolis more than 38 years ago, initially checked into the hospital for a repair heart valve procedure. But doctors determined that a valve replacement would provide a better long term outcome. After recovering at home in Indianapolis, Griswold “was back in the studio in fine form this morning, entertaining the show's loyal fans across the U.S.,” according to a spokesperson.
August PPMs, Day 4: Adult R&B Claims Three; Adult Hits, Classic Hits and News/Talk Take Two Apiece.

With the exception of a switch at the top spot in Providence and a tie in Jacksonville, the leaders in 10 of the 12 markets with total week 6+ PPM ratings reported by Nielsen in Day 4 of August PPMs are just as they were in July. In the process, the Adult R&B format continues to claim top-station honors in three markets, while Adult Hits, Classic Hits and News/Talk hold onto their two.
Big Daddy Graham

Big Daddy Graham, the longtime overnight host at Audacy sports WIP-FM Philadelphia (94.1), has passed away. Graham (Edward Gudonis) spent more than two decades at WIP-FM and its predecessor WIP-AM. A cause of death was not revealed, however Graham, who was 68, had been battling numerous health issues, including a blood vessel that burst in 2019 that left him paralyzed from the waist down.
News Bites: WMVP, John Mason, ‘Wine On The River,’ SoundExchange, Kathy Mattea.

News Bites for September 9... ...Chicago-based Amani Coffee has been selected as the winner of the “Giving a Small Business a Big Future” contest held by Good Karma Brands sports “ESPN 1000” WMVP. The local business is awarded with a $50,000 ad campaign on the station. “We’re excited to offer Amani Coffee the chance to connect with the passionate Chicago area sports fans,” Market Manager Mike Thomas said in a release. “ESPN Chicago and First Midwest Bank are proud to support a local business, especially one who gives back to others in such a meaningful way. We’re looking forward to meeting with Amani Coffee and helping them continue to do great things in our community.”
News Bites: Bob Pittman/David Field, ‘102.9 Cat Country,’ ‘Chad And Nate,’ Lisa Kay.

News Bites for September 13... ...iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman and Audacy President/CEO David Field are the latest additions to the CRS “Heads of State” series to be held during CRS 2022, Feb. 23-25, 2022. Also, the four “Heads of State” moderators — Joel Denver, Erica Farber, Lon Helton and Mike McVay — will preview the series during this month’s CRS360 webinar, slated for Thursday at 2pm (ET). The “Heads of State” sessions will begin and end each day of CRS 2022, with Field and Pittman joining a lineup of radio and music company heads that already includes Beasley Media Group’s Caroline Beasley, Hubbard Radio’s Ginny Morris, Alpha Media’s Bob Profitt, Townsquare Media’s Bill Wilson, Big Machine Label Group’s Scott Borchetta, UMG Nashville’s Mike Dungan, Warner Music Nashville’s John Esposito, Sony Music Nashville’s Randy Goodman and BMG Nashville’s Jon Loba. CRS 2021 is set for Feb. 23-25, 2022, at the Omni Nashville Hotel. In-person and virtual registration options are available and can be purchased at www.CountryRadioSeminar.com.
News Bites: KIRO/Mariners, Nina Hajian, Hispanic Heritage Month, Juan Alicea, Erik Hellum/ Bob McCurdy.

News Bites for September 15... ...Bonneville sports “710 ESPN Seattle” KIRO-AM and the Seattle Mariners have signed a multi-year extension of their ongoing broadcast agreement. The 2022 MLB season will be the 32nd year that KIRO has served as the flagship radio station of the franchise. “Continuing our long-standing broadcast partnership with the Seattle Mariners is phenomenal” Senior VP/Market Manager Cathy Cangiano said in a release. “At Bonneville, we are committed to delivering high-quality, innovative and entertaining local content to our audiences and this extension aligns with our vision and goals. We appreciate the Mariners confidence and have already begun working together to expand our weekly coverage of this exciting team.”
Jamillah Muhammad

Veteran programmer Jamillah Muhammad, who most recently had been serving as OM/PD of Taxi Productions adult R&B “Radio Free 102.3” KJLH Los Angeles, has passed away from colon cancer. Muhammad’s career also includes positions at WPEG and WGAV Charlotte, WMMJ Washington, DC, WMXD Detroit, WGCI Chicago and WVAZ Chicago.
Format Report Card: Five Music Formats Uptrending, News/Talk And Sports Show Comeback Signs.

It has been an especially good year for Hot Adult Contemporary, the only format showing gradual share growth from January through August 2021 among persons 6+ and adults 25-54. There are upbeat stories for four other music-based formats as well in Inside Radio's analysis of Nielsen PPM cross-market average quarter-hour share data for Monday-Sunday 6am-midnight, for the year to date.
Big Joe Pesh

“Big Joe” Pesh will depart Cox Media Group country “Y100” KCYY San Antonio’s “Y100 Mornings With Beth and Big Joe” on Sept. 24. Pesh, who joined “Y100” last May, is returning to Michigan to care for his ailing mother and grandmother.
