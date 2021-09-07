News Bites: Elvis Duran, iHeart Panama City, WGN, ‘99.1 The Bone,” WDAS.
News Bites for September 7... ...“Elvis Duran and the Morning Show” returns to the Austin airwaves Tuesday (Sept. 7) on Waterloo Media hot AC “Lucy 93-3” KGSR. The Premiere Networks-syndicated show was last heard in the Texas capital city from 2013 to 2016 on iHeartMedia CHR “96.7 Kiss-FM” KHFI-FM. “I’m such a fan of Lucy 93-3’s energy and can’t wait to stir our show into the music,” Duran said in a press release. “I always knew I would be back in Austin, and also work with my friend, [KGSR Program Director] Jay Michaels.” Added Michaels, “I’ve known Elvis since our time spent in Austin radio many years ago. Since then, we’ve stayed friends and I’m a huge fan of his wildly successful morning show. I’m so grateful to reunite again in Austin on Lucy 93-3!”www.insideradio.com
