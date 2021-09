Northern Ireland head to Vilnius on Thursday night to face Lithuania in their 2022 World Cup qualifier.Ian Baraclough’s men are still seeking their first win of the campaign after taking one point from the opening Group C fixtures in March.Here the PA news agency takes a look at the key talking points ahead of the encounter at the LFF Stadium.Crunch time alreadyNorthern Ireland may have earned plaudits but took no points for their display in the opening 2-0 defeat to Italy while the home draw with Bulgaria that followed was a disappointment. With Italy and next Wednesday’s opponents Switzerland...

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO