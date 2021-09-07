Survey: Some Ad Buyers Are Now Moving Dollars Based On Trust Issues.

Eight in ten (82%) advertisers say they are vetting media partners based on trust-related attributes. That is up from six in ten (58%) a year ago. This is according to the 2021 Advertiser Perceptions Trust Report. It shows a majority (54%) of advertisers said they would alter their media plan to defund media outlets promoting disinformation. And four in ten surveyed said they had already cut a media partner or shrunk their share of an ad buy this year based on trust factors.