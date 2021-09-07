Radio Ads With Synthetic Voices? New Platform Brings AI to Broadcast.
For all the innovations in audio production in the past several years, using synthetic voice technology to create radio advertising might actually represent a major step forward. That's what Adthos promises in their just-released ad sales platform, Adthos Creative Studio, which the company calls the first browser-based digital audio workstation designed to create targeted broadcast-quality, AI-generated commercials.www.insideradio.com
