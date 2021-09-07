CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Radio Ads With Synthetic Voices? New Platform Brings AI to Broadcast.

insideradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor all the innovations in audio production in the past several years, using synthetic voice technology to create radio advertising might actually represent a major step forward. That's what Adthos promises in their just-released ad sales platform, Adthos Creative Studio, which the company calls the first browser-based digital audio workstation designed to create targeted broadcast-quality, AI-generated commercials.

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
aibusiness.com

YouTube stars Good Mythical Morning to use Veritone’s synthetic speech platform

Channel with over 17m subscribers to use MARVEL.ai to create and monetize voices for their content. The highly popular YouTube show Good Mythical Morning is set to use Veritone’s AI-powered Voice-as-a-Service (VaaS) product to create hyper-realistic synthetic voices. Veritone’s MARVEL.ai platform allows businesses to create, manage, license, and monetize synthetic...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dallassun.com

Voicemod is Bringing Voice Avatars and Real-Time Engagement to the Metaverse - Official Partner Extension Unveiled in Agora's New Marketplace Offering

Designing the Soundscape of the Metaverse - Voicemod's SDK Brings Leading Voice Augmentation Technology to Thousands of Developers Worldwide. VALENCIA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Voicemod, the world leader in augmented voice and interactive audio, today announced that it is a launch partner in the new Agora.io Extensions Marketplace. Agora.io (API), a leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, introduces dozens of engagement solutions to its thousands of active developers via the digital storefront. The Voicemod SDK makes available the first set of six unique voice skins that can be used in real-time, creating opportunities for dynamic social interactions in communications-based applications and video games.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Top Digital Media Studio Mythical Entertainment to Develop Synthetic Voices with Veritone MARVEL.ai

Veritone, Inc., the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, and provider of digital content licensing services on behalf of the world’s largest media companies, today announced the latest customer of Veritone MARVEL.ai, the company’s end-to-end voice-as-a-service (VaaS) solution. Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal, better known as Rhett & Link, founders of creator-led content studio Mythical Entertainment and hosts of the most popular daily show on the Internet, “Good Mythical Morning,” will use Veritone MARVEL.ai to create, manage, license and monetize their own hyper-realistic synthetic voices.
SOFTWARE
insideradio.com

Welcome To The Machine: Synthetic Voice Technology Moves Forward.

Veritone signs “Rhett & Link,” Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal, hosts of the YouTube program “Good Mythical Morning,” for use of its Marvel.ai software. The product creates “hyper-realistic” synthetic voices, which personalities can use to record endorsement spots and product testimonials. The synthetic voice technology will allow the hosts, who...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Advertising#Broadcasters#Digital Audio Workstation#Ai#Adthos Creative Studio#Iheartmedia#Wxks Fm Boston#Kiis Fm#Creative Studio
NME

‘Roblox’ is adding voice chat with new spatial voice feature

A new feature called spatial voice is coming to Roblox, as an invitation only beta started yesterday (September 2) for developers on the platform. The blog post detailing spatial voice is a little vague, but Roblox chief product officer Manuel Bronstein did say “with spatial voice, Roblox creators will begin to test developing experiences where conversations can happen in a realistic way, mirroring how we listen and respond to the world around us each day.”
SOFTWARE
insideradio.com

IAB Podcast Upfront: Reach Keeps Growing As Podcasting Adapts To New Media Habits.

The message to advertising buyers at the Fall IAB Podcast Upfront on Thursday was clear – the once-niche medium is now mainstream and that is not only offering them new ways to reach their target audiences, but also adapt to consumer’s fast-evolving media consumption habits. Podcasting is already “a huge...
AMAZON
Neowin

Google is adding support for voice calls in the Gmail app

Google is all set to update the Gmail app with the ability to directly call someone who also has the Gmail app. The update is part of an even larger update to Workspace that Google announced today. Google says that the feature will enable spontaneous connections with colleagues that you...
SOFTWARE
insideradio.com

Commentary: Growing The Audio Pie Means Moving Beyond Fighting For Share.

Thanks to people spending more time with smartphones and smart speakers, digital audio consumption is on the rise. While advertisers are taking notice, they’re too often moving dollars from one type of audio to another instead of investing new dollars in the larger space. Audio companies encourage this behavior when they pit their type of audio against a competing one, Signal Hill Insights founder Jeff Vidler says.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Software
siliconangle.com

Mendix debuts new AI features for its low-code application development platform

Mendix Technology BV today debuted new artificial intelligence features and other enhancements for its low-code development platform that it says will enable companies to build software more efficiently. Mendix has been operating as a unit of industrial equipment giant Siemens AG since a $700 million acquisition in 2018. The low-code...
SOFTWARE
MusicRadar.com

may.kit is a new musical social media platform for people who can’t make music

In a development that might make experienced producers shudder, a new app has been launched that’s designed specifically for “non-musicians”. may.kit seems to be part creative tool, part social media platform, and is the brainchild of Stefan Heinrich Henriquez, a former head of Global Marketing at TikTok. Presently available via...
CELL PHONES
yourbigsky.com

Broadcast Digital Media Strategist

Are you looking for a challenging, fast-paced career in digital media? Do you wish to learn how businesses convert customers via content and digital strategies? Do you want to help people succeed while having fun in the process? The way we connect with each other is changing quickly and you have the opportunity to be on the forefront! Nexstar Billings is looking for a creative Broadcast/Digital Media Strategist to join our team. No day is ever the same; as a team we support each other to provide results for our clients.
JOBS
insideradio.com

What’s The Holdup For Podcasting’s Programmatic Ad Sales?

The promise of programmatic ad selling remains mostly unrealized in podcasting today. The Interactive Advertising Bureau says just 2.2% of podcast ads were sold through programmatic channels last year, roughly the same as a year earlier. The numbers may still be small in 2021, but during the Fall IAB Podcast Upfront on Thursday, advertising executives said they expect the numbers to climb as technology improves and audience targeting continues to take hold.
INTERNET
insideradio.com

Research Shows Growing Podcast Reach, And Its Power To Sell For Brands.

The media research company MRI-Simmons is shedding fresh light on who podcast listeners are and, most importantly for advertisers, how impactful ads on the medium continue to be. MRI-Simmons says its survey finds nearly a quarter (23%) of U.S. adults aged 18+ have listened to a podcast during the past seven days. That amounts to a reach of 57 million. While it found the typical podcast listener consumes four episodes a week, spending on average eight hours with podcasts, MRI-Simmons says 14% of those surveyed are considered heavy listeners – tuning in to an average of 11 episodes per week across 16 hours. MRI-Simmons says among the 50 podcasts it asked about, The Joe Rogan Experience was the one more people said they had listened to than any other.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Atedra Adds CTV/OTT to Digital Advertising Inventory Through Partnership with Media Pulse

Digital advertising solutions provider now offering advertisers and agencies the ability to reach, engage and influence growing streaming content audiences as part of their multichannel marketing strategies. Atedra, a leading global provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that the company has expanded its demand-side platform to include connected television...
TV & VIDEOS
insideradio.com

How Radio Can Tap Into The Massive Co-Op ‘Pot Of Gold.’

Brands invest a whopping $70 billion in co-op advertising programs each year yet $30 billion of it goes unused. More than four in ten (43%) of small businesses are eligible to receive co-op dollars yet only half actually use the funds they've earned. Welcome to radio's great – and still largely untapped – co-op advertising opportunity, or what the Radio Advertising Bureau calls the "Co-Op Pot Of Gold."
SMALL BUSINESS
martechseries.com

VuePlanner Extends Contextual Targeting Platform for YouTube Advertisers to Connected TV

34 percent of YouTube views occur on connected TVs, brands and programmatic buyers now can curate custom TV genres that mimic traditional programming. VuePlanner, a contextual, data-driven YouTube campaign performance solution, today announced the extension of its capabilities to connected TV (CTV) on the entertainment platform. “As we launch for...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
insideradio.com

Kantar Finds Marketers Plan To Up Podcast Ad Spend In 2022.

Podcasting remains one of the media industry’s hot properties and a new report from Kantar suggests that is not about to change anytime soon. Nearly half (45%) of ad buyers surveyed by Kantar for its Media Reactions 2021 report said they plan to increase their spending in podcast in the coming year. And branded podcasts could be in store for even bigger gains as 71% of buyers said they expect to spend more on branded content by so-called influencers in 2022. The survey results also suggest most traditional media outlets will face the threat of budget cuts.
MARKETS
insideradio.com

In Age Of Podcasts, There’s No Retirement For Radio Hosts.

Bob McCown retired from his long-running “Prime Time Sports” show that aired across Canadian radio from 1989 to 2019. Since then he has been a podcaster, host of the daily The Bob McCown Podcast with co-host John Shannon. Now McCown is aiming for a bigger reach and a return to radio as he strikes a deal with SiriusXM Canada to make his podcast part of its lineup. The podcast will also debut on Canada Talks (channel 167) each weekday at 6pm ET.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy