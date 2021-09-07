CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Inside Sports Talk Radio: NFL, MLB, Legalized Betting And Format Challenges.

insideradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Labor Day in the rearview mirror, our sights now turn to fall, which signals the start of the NFL season and late-season runs by MLB teams hoping to make it to the playoffs and ultimately the World Series. It’s the time of years sports talk programmers live for. Besides the ratings bump that Sunday afternoon football games and local MLB playoff game broadcasts typically bring a station, fans stick around through the week to hear the latest on injuries, recoveries, and nowadays, the latest odds and who’s on the COVID-19 restricted list.

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
WIBW

Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL for various rules infractions during games. Safety Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block in the Chiefs preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Parks is the first player in the league to be fined under the NFL’s new interpretation of this penalty.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Tony Romo Has Officially ‘Lost His Mind’

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo gave a ringing endorsement of New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson earlier this week. But not everyone sees eye-to-eye with the well-renowned CBS analyst. For instance, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd said that Romo has “officially lost his mind” after claiming that Wilson could...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Make Decision On Potential WR James Washington Trade

Earlier this offseason, a report suggested Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington wanted to be traded from the team. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the wide receiver asked to be traded. However, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear the young wide receiver didn’t want out. After a few days...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Football Games#American Football#Vp Programming At Audacy#Inside Radio#Iheartmedia#Premiere Networks#Fox Sports Radio#Patriots#Pd#Beasley Media Group#Wbz Fm#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Sports Hub
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About Tony Romo

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his opinion on his former quarterback Tony Romo extremely clear this week. Jones believes that Romo is a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Romo, who retired from the NFL following the 2016 season, is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. Romo has Hall of Fame-worthy statistics, though he likely won’t get in due to a lack of postseason success.
NFL
On3.com

Colin Cowherd suggests unique name in USC head coaching search

USC on Monday announced that it fired Clay Helton amidst his seventh full season at the helm of the program, and just a day after the decision, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd suggested that the Trojans consider a unique name for the vacancy: former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Names ‘Best Player’ He’s Ever Coached

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has coached a plethora of talented players over the course of his career, but it appears the best player he has ever had the privilege of coaching is on his current roster. Following a thrilling win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Complex

Video Shows Rams and Bears Fans Brawl After Sunday Night Football Game

The latest fan brawl of the post-COVID era broke out in the bowels of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as several Rams and Bears fans traded haymakers following Los Angeles’ blowout win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. TMZ obtained footage of the fight, which reportedly stemmed from an incident that...
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Ravens in Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders have a tough matchup in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, but here are three reasons why they will win the game. We are merely days away from the start of the 2021 NFL regular season, which means goodbye to speculation and debate, and hello to fantasy football madness, games that matter, and the ire of fans across the country. The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the toughest tasks of any team in Week 1, as they take on the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban will love why Mac Jones declined the ball from his first NFL TD

The Mac Jones versus Tua Tagovailoa show, or as NFL fans would call it the Miami Dolphins against the New England Patriots, lived up to its hype. Both Jones and Tagovailoa played well, with Tua coming out on top, 17-16. Tagovailoa threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns; one passing and one rushing.
NFL
The Spun

Alex Smith Believes 1 NFL Division Will ‘Shock’ People

Newly-minted ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Alex Smith is heading into his first year working on NFL Sundays. And he believes one particular NFL division will shock people this year. During Sunday’s NFL pregame coverage, Smith asserted that the NFC East is an “incredibly underrated” division. He argued that...
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban yells a 'Roll Tide, baby' before wiping out Eli Manning

Nick Saban does not hold back on the football field, and he did not hold back when taking Eli Manning out on his boat. The Alabama coach hosted the former New York Giants quarterback at his lake house for an appearance on Manning’s upcoming ESPN+ show, Eli’s Places. The show...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy