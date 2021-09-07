Inside Sports Talk Radio: NFL, MLB, Legalized Betting And Format Challenges.
With Labor Day in the rearview mirror, our sights now turn to fall, which signals the start of the NFL season and late-season runs by MLB teams hoping to make it to the playoffs and ultimately the World Series. It’s the time of years sports talk programmers live for. Besides the ratings bump that Sunday afternoon football games and local MLB playoff game broadcasts typically bring a station, fans stick around through the week to hear the latest on injuries, recoveries, and nowadays, the latest odds and who’s on the COVID-19 restricted list.www.insideradio.com
