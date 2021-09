SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia kicked off the week in an upward trajectory on Monday, although Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed more than 400 points. All eyes are on Japanese markets which have prospered since the announcement of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's pending resignation. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 4.30 percent last week and extended those gains on Monday, with the benchmark index now approaching a more than three-decade high.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO