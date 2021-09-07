SoundExchange Uses License Renewal Challenges To Collect Royalties From Wyoming Station.
Its streaming royalties bill remains unpaid but, Northeast Broadcasting Co. could wind up paying a different way. SoundExchange has filed an informal objection to the license renewal of adult hits “107.1 The Adventure” KWHO Lowell, WY after the broadcaster ignored all attempts by the digital royalties collection agent to accrue any more fees from the station or three others owned by the company.www.insideradio.com
