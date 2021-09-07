How Far To Roll Back Radio Ownership Limits? Radio Groups Are Split.
As the Federal Communications Commission looks for guidance on how to go forward with its restarted quadrennial media ownership review, the feedback from broadcasters has shown there is no clear-cut consensus on how far to go. The closest the industry comes is on the AM dial, where most of the comments filed in the proceeding back broader relaxation or even outright elimination of any ownership limits. The bigger split is on the FM dial.www.insideradio.com
Comments / 0