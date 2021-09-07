How Far To Roll Back Radio Ownership Limits? Radio Groups Are Split.

The media research company MRI-Simmons is shedding fresh light on who podcast listeners are and, most importantly for advertisers, how impactful ads on the medium continue to be. MRI-Simmons says its survey finds nearly a quarter (23%) of U.S. adults aged 18+ have listened to a podcast during the past seven days. That amounts to a reach of 57 million. While it found the typical podcast listener consumes four episodes a week, spending on average eight hours with podcasts, MRI-Simmons says 14% of those surveyed are considered heavy listeners – tuning in to an average of 11 episodes per week across 16 hours. MRI-Simmons says among the 50 podcasts it asked about, The Joe Rogan Experience was the one more people said they had listened to than any other.

