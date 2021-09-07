CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

How Far To Roll Back Radio Ownership Limits? Radio Groups Are Split.

insideradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Federal Communications Commission looks for guidance on how to go forward with its restarted quadrennial media ownership review, the feedback from broadcasters has shown there is no clear-cut consensus on how far to go. The closest the industry comes is on the AM dial, where most of the comments filed in the proceeding back broader relaxation or even outright elimination of any ownership limits. The bigger split is on the FM dial.

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Business Report

NAB Reiterates Call For Radio Ownership Deregulation

With growing calls for the Biden Administration to offer its nomination of an individual to serve as the official Chairman of the FCC, the NAB has filed comments with the Commission as part of its latest quadrennial review of broadcast ownership rules by staying the course on its quest to further deregulate the radio industry.
POLITICS
insideradio.com

Congress Pushes FCC On Minority Ownership And Efforts To Geo-Target Radio.

On Inauguration Day in January, President Biden signed an executive order directing federal agencies to assess whether their programs and policies perpetuate systemic barriers to opportunities and benefits for people of color and other underserved groups. How that is playing out at the Federal Communications Commission is clearer now, thanks to a letter Acting FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel sent to Capitol Hill after 25 lawmakers made a link between media ownership and the Biden initiative.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Light Reading

US mobile providers love coverage maps, but not coverage details

A number of major mobile service providers in the US have again voiced support for the FCC's ongoing broadband mapping initiative. But many have also expressed reservations about providing basic details, including 5G coverage information or in-vehicle performance data. The complaints ï¿½ from Verizon, T-Mobile and CTIA, a major trade...
CELL PHONES
insideradio.com

NAB Backs Most Tech Rule Updates, But Raises Concerns About FMs Near Canadian Border.

The National Association of Broadcasters is giving its support to nearly all of the changes being proposed to the technical rules governing radio. But the NAB is also warning of potential “unanticipated consequences” to the proposal under consideration at the Federal Communications Commission. It is urging the FCC to add grandfathering language that clarifies that any rule change adopted will not cause any existing station to suddenly fall out of compliance with the Commission’s rules.
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Industry#Internet Radio#Radio Network#Radio Stations#Nab#Iheartmedia#Ams#Press Communications#Am Fm#Fms#Townsquare Media#Connoisseur Media#Midwest Communications#Mmtc#Free Press#Sag Aftra
phillyvoice.com

Pennsylvania Turnpike lost $104 million in revenue after switching to all-electronic payment, report says

The Pennsylvania Turnpike reportedly lost more than $104 million in toll revenue last year because millions of drivers passed through its toll-by-plate system without getting billed. The turnpike switched to all-electronic tolling in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission now bills drivers through E-ZPass, which tracks drivers...
TRAFFIC
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
insideradio.com

Commentary: Growing The Audio Pie Means Moving Beyond Fighting For Share.

Thanks to people spending more time with smartphones and smart speakers, digital audio consumption is on the rise. While advertisers are taking notice, they’re too often moving dollars from one type of audio to another instead of investing new dollars in the larger space. Audio companies encourage this behavior when they pit their type of audio against a competing one, Signal Hill Insights founder Jeff Vidler says.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FCC
kicdam.com

Red Eye Radio

For almost 50 years, Red Eye Radio Network has been a part of the fabric of the trucking industry by consistently providing professional drivers up-to-the-minute news, information, and entertainment. The show is motivated by one purpose — to deliver a positive, in-cab experience by helping trucker drivers/owner operators and fleet owners stay informed, engaged, and entertained on the road or wherever they are in their daily lives.
NFL
insideradio.com

How Radio Can Tap Into The Massive Co-Op ‘Pot Of Gold.’

Brands invest a whopping $70 billion in co-op advertising programs each year yet $30 billion of it goes unused. More than four in ten (43%) of small businesses are eligible to receive co-op dollars yet only half actually use the funds they've earned. Welcome to radio's great – and still largely untapped – co-op advertising opportunity, or what the Radio Advertising Bureau calls the "Co-Op Pot Of Gold."
SMALL BUSINESS
insideradio.com

Radio Listening Not Only Recovered In Spring 2021 But Audience Became More Upscale.

In a promising development for radio ad buys in fourth quarter and next year, new nationwide Spring 2021 data from Nielsen shows AQH listening gains of 7% versus Spring 2020 for virtually all of the major buying demographics. And compared to the pre-COVID Fall 2020 Nationwide survey, AQH listening among the major buying demos is virtually identical. Only persons 18-34 saw a 1% dip from Fall 2020 to Spring 2021.
insideradio.com

Entravision Is Latest Group To Implement vCreative’s vPPO Company-Wide.

Entravision has completed its deployment of vPPO, vCreative’s cloud-based software for radio and digital. The Spanish language radio, TV and digital media company is the latest broadcast group to implement the technology company-wide. Entravision has also integrated vCreative with WideOrbit’s end-to-end ad management platform, WideOrbit Traffic. “From the minute a...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

Years After Merger, SiriusXM Could Sunset Its Sirius Platform

On July 29, 2008, the nation’s two subscription-based satellite radio companies officially completed their merger. Washington, D.C.-based XM Satellite Radio and New York-based Sirius Satellite Radio were now one. And, in retrospect, it saved satellite radio’s fiscal failures as deep debt eventually shifted to profit pops as Sirius XM fought traditional radio while acquiring streaming audio pioneer Pandora in the coming years.
ECONOMY
insideradio.com

What’s The Holdup For Podcasting’s Programmatic Ad Sales?

The promise of programmatic ad selling remains mostly unrealized in podcasting today. The Interactive Advertising Bureau says just 2.2% of podcast ads were sold through programmatic channels last year, roughly the same as a year earlier. The numbers may still be small in 2021, but during the Fall IAB Podcast Upfront on Thursday, advertising executives said they expect the numbers to climb as technology improves and audience targeting continues to take hold.
INTERNET
insideradio.com

Research Shows Growing Podcast Reach, And Its Power To Sell For Brands.

The media research company MRI-Simmons is shedding fresh light on who podcast listeners are and, most importantly for advertisers, how impactful ads on the medium continue to be. MRI-Simmons says its survey finds nearly a quarter (23%) of U.S. adults aged 18+ have listened to a podcast during the past seven days. That amounts to a reach of 57 million. While it found the typical podcast listener consumes four episodes a week, spending on average eight hours with podcasts, MRI-Simmons says 14% of those surveyed are considered heavy listeners – tuning in to an average of 11 episodes per week across 16 hours. MRI-Simmons says among the 50 podcasts it asked about, The Joe Rogan Experience was the one more people said they had listened to than any other.
ECONOMY
insideradio.com

American Public Media Taps Neal Scarbrough To Lead ‘Marketplace.’

Neal Scarbrough joins American Public Media’s “Marketplace” as VP/GM. At “Marketplace,” which is billed as the largest business news franchise in the country, Scarbrough will oversee a team of broadcast and digital journalists, editors and producers across radio and on demand in Los Angeles, New York, Washington, London and Shanghai.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Reklaim Launches to Provide Consumers Complete Access to Their Digital Data

Consumer Data Platform Enables Consumers to Directly Access, Manage and Control Their Online Data. Following a year of rapid acceleration, Killi Ltd., the only company allowing consumers to view and reclaim their data has relaunched as Reklaim in order to better align its brand with its global mission. Company CEO and Founder Neil Sweeney outlines the rationale behind this decision in a blog post posted on the company website.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Atedra Adds CTV/OTT to Digital Advertising Inventory Through Partnership with Media Pulse

Digital advertising solutions provider now offering advertisers and agencies the ability to reach, engage and influence growing streaming content audiences as part of their multichannel marketing strategies. Atedra, a leading global provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that the company has expanded its demand-side platform to include connected television...
TV & VIDEOS
mediapost.com

Havas Takes The Pledge, Vows To Throw Support Behind 'Protect Our Press'

Throwing its considerable media-buying weight behind the support of American news media outlets, Havas Media Group this morning announced it has joined “Protect Our Press,” (POP) a national initiative for agencies, brands, publishers and individuals focused on preserving trusted local news. To date, POP has announced support from the Association...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy