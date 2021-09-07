CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks in Asia rise across the board, U.S. dollar rebounds

atlanticcitynews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks rose across the board in Asia on Tuesday, although the gain by the Australian markets was minimal. Shares in China and Hong Kong led the way with strong upward moves. The Shanghai Composite advanced 54.73 points or 1.51 percent to 3,676.59. The Hang Seng in...

www.atlanticcitynews.net

