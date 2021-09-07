Stocks in Asia rise across the board, U.S. dollar rebounds

The greenback caught a bid in New York session on Friday as intra-day continued weakness in global equities and rally in U.S. treasury yields triggered risk-off sentiment. On the data front, Reuters reported U.S. producer prices increased solidly in August, indicating that high inflation is likely to persist for a while, with supply chains remaining tight as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on. The producer price index for final demand rose 0.7% last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. That followed two straight monthly increases of 1.0%. In the 12 months through August, the PPI accelerated 8.3%, the biggest year-on-year advance since November 2010, after surging 7.8% in July. And the Economists polled had forecast the PPI gaining 0.6% on a monthly basis and rising 8.2% year-on-year.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO