CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Near empty universities in Kabul on first day of Afghan school year

By Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFyvy_0boWF23u00

Classrooms remained deserted at the Kabul university on the first day of Afghanistan’s academic year, amid fear and uncertainty over fate of students, especially women, under the hardline rule of the Taliban.

The ultra conservative and religious group has allowed women to continue their education and attend universities in its regime this time but has imposed several restrictions.

It has asked women to dress in an abaya robe covering the whole body and a face veil or niqab . The Taliban has also asked for students to be separated in the classroom on the basis of their gender.

The rules passed by the Islamist militant group have not been accepted by some.

The director of the Gharjistan university in Kabul, who saw a near-empty campus on Monday, said that the rules are difficult to implement and do not originate from any Islamic religious textbook.

“Our students don’t accept this and we will have to close the university. Our students wear the hijab (Islamic headscarf), not the niqab ,” Noor Ali Rahmani told AFP.

Under the new rules issued by the Taliban for private universities and colleges, women and men should be segregated in a classroom under all circumstances. So if a class has less than 15 students, it should be segregated by a curtain.

Women will only be taught by other women or “old men” and will enter the university and classrooms via an entry point designated for them, the Taliban has dictated.

The class for women will end five minutes earlier than those for men so that they cannot mingle or interact outside.

Mr Rahmani has also opposed the segregation clause dictated by the Taliban.

“We said we didn’t accept it because it will be difficult to do. We also said that it is not real Islam, it is not what the Quran says,” he said.

The varsity director said roughly 10 to 20 per cent of the 10,000 students enrolled in the university showed up on Monday, even though no classes were slotted for the day.

Several teachers are now looking at “brain drain” in the country, which could prove to be a loss for the growth of Afghanistan.

The Independent has launched a petition urging the UK government to be more ambitious in its plans to take in Afghan refugees following the Taliban seizing power and withdrawal of western troops.

Afghans are now facing a similar plight. You, our readers, have already shown your strength of feeling in letters and on social media. Here’s a chance to have your voice heard by adding your signature. We thank you for your support. To sign the petition click here

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Photo of Afghan woman standing in front of Taliban gun goes viral

A dramatic photo showing a Taliban fighter pointing his gun at a woman at a female-led protest in Afghanistan has gone viral on social media.The woman, who is seen carrying just a bottle of water, stands her ground, unfazed, in front of the Taliban fighter. Many other protestors can be seen holding placards behind her.Several social media users praised the courage shown by the woman in the face of a direct, physical threat.Many said the photo encapsulates the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, where women and other gender minorities stand to fare the worst under a regime that has a...
ADVOCACY
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
dallassun.com

Massive explosion hits Kabul again

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 29 (ANI): Merely two days after twin blasts rocked Kabul, another massive explosion hit the Afghanistan capital on Sunday, Arab News reported. According to reports, the explosion took place near the Kabul Airport. This comes days after devastating twin blasts killed nearly 200 people, including 13 US...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul University#Taliban#Private Universities#Classrooms#Islamist#Islamic#Hijab#Afp#Afghans
Popular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
The Independent

Afghan women share pictures of their traditional attire as Taliban announces new rules

Afghan women are sharing photographs of themselves in traditional clothing on social media after the Taliban proposed new rules on women’s education and dress this weekend.On Sunday 12 September, the Taliban’s higher education minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, announced that the country’s universities will be segregated by gender and an Islamic dress code will be made compulsory.According to Reuters, Haqanni said “hijab religious veils” would be mandatory for women, but he did not specify if this meant a hijab which covers only the head, or a niqab which also covers the face.The announcement comes after a demonstration by women who support...
MIDDLE EAST
New York Post

Afghan mom blinded by Taliban claims they feed women’s bodies to dogs

An Afghan mom who was shot and had her eyes gouged out for getting a job claims the Taliban have also fed women’s bodies to dogs. “In the eyes of Taliban, women are not living, breathing human beings, but merely some meat and flesh to be battered,” Khatera, who now lives in Delhi and uses only one name, told India’s News 18.
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban leaders in bust-up at presidential palace, sources say

A major row broke out between leaders of the Taliban just days after they set up a new government in Afghanistan, senior Taliban officials told the BBC. Supporters of two rival factions reportedly brawled at the presidential palace in the capital Kabul. The argument appeared to centre on who did...
WORLD
The Independent

‘These Taliban fighters are like zombies’: Protest in Afghanistan may be quashed once again

The messages poured in as Ramzia Abdekhil inched toward central Kabul in halting traffic. Then a call for help: “The Taliban have surrounded us, we are trapped.”. Her back still throbbing from the beating she had received just days before, Abdekhil’s face tensed as she and her sister compared reports from across Kabul on Wednesday. They had planned to join a group gathering at a central roundabout and march against the Taliban’s announcement of an all-male cabinet.
PROTESTS
BBC

Afghanistan crisis: Taliban kill civilians in resistance stronghold

The BBC has found that at least 20 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, which has seen fighting between the Taliban and opposition forces. Communications have been cut in the valley, making reporting difficult, but the BBC has evidence of Taliban killings despite promises of restraint. Footage from...
WORLD
Mercury News

Bay Area Afghan family spends several frightening days trying to escape Kabul amid Taliban takeover

Their bags checked and passports stamped, Sultan Mansoor and his family were ready to board a plane in Kabul to return to the Bay Area after visiting his sick mother. Everything seemed normal, Mansoor recalled, as the family waited in the airport’s terminal. But suddenly their flight was cancelled without explanation and what they hoped would be an uneventful trip back to Milpitas turned into chaos.
MILPITAS, CA
The Conversation UK

Afghanistan: women are at the forefront of protests against the Taliban

Despite what they insisted as they swept through Afghanistan, the Taliban appear to have remained largely the same since the days they ruled the roost in the 1990s. But Afghan society has changed tremendously since they were ousted by the US-led invasion in 2001. This is shown by the level of civil resistance observed in the past few weeks, a resistance that has been primarily spearheaded by women.
PROTESTS
The Independent

The Independent

242K+
Followers
110K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy