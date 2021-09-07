Aesop Shows Support for the LGBTQIA+ Community With In-Store Queer Library

Like all other arts organizations, Inprint Houston endured an unprecedented and difficult 2020-21 season for its Margarett Root Brown reading series, thanks to a pandemic that shut down the author appearances. And like other arts organizations, Inprint found a way to muddle through with a smartly assembled series of virtual readings and discussions by authors who released notable books over the past year. Once again, the readings series will offer two programs for subscribers: a $400 tier that includes every book by every author in the series and a $225 tier that includes books by four of the authors. Individual tickets for the events, without the book, remain $5. Currently all of the events except two — Jan. 24 and May 9 — will take place via Inprint’s “virtual studio.”

