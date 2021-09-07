CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making Science Acquires Tech Platform, Ad-Machina to Elevate Its Innovative Technology Offering

By MTS Staff Writer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe acquisition adds revolutionary advanced SEM technologies and expert engineers as the company continues its rapid expansion. Making Science, a technology and digital marketing consultancy specializing in e-commerce and digital transformation, announced that it has acquired the Spanish company Agua3 Growth Engines, owner of the adtech technology platform Ad-machina. The acquisition adds a team of experts and its search engine campaign optimization platform, which is based on natural language generation to create advanced SEM (Search Engine Marketing) campaigns, to Making Science’s product portfolio.

IN THIS ARTICLE
