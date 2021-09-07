Making Science Acquires Tech Platform, Ad-Machina to Elevate Its Innovative Technology Offering

Content Evolution Federation Ambassadors are the outreach and business development representatives for this global professional membership organization. Content Evolution announces Jamai Wallis Blivin as a Content Evolution Federation Ambassador. Blivin is the founder and CEO of Innovate+Educate, a national nonprofit located in Santa Fe, NM, and is the producer of the decade-running Close It Summit, recognized as a leading national event for the future of work with a focus on skills. Federation ambassadors for Content Evolution are the outreach and business development representatives for this professional membership organization, a Limited Liability Company (LLC) chartered in the State of North Carolina.

