Samsung‘s latest foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been graded as the most durable foldable phone around. That is because the Korean tech giant seems to have focused on that aspect. The Z Fold 3 doesn’t have anything spectacular in the camera segment as its setup is hardly different from the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The two models feature a 12MP wide-angle camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and OIS.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO