We’ve called Map Protocol the “blockchain freeway for assets,” and that’s not a description we take lightly. Admittedly, it is an ambitious goal — making all blockchains interact with each other as if one (in layman’s terms) — but it is doable and outright necessary. This is because a lot of the market’s future is underpinned by its ability to be efficient as a means of exchange. Think about the success of the decentralized finance market now. Then, imagine what it could be if it were easier to send and use assets across blockchains, decentralized applications and DeFi services, all with little to no effort.

