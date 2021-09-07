Here is the latest Michigan sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes and Yoshi Tsutsugo each hit a two-run single during Pittsburgh’s four-run seventh inning, and the Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 to stop their six-game losing streak. Hayes finished with three hits, and Tsutsugo, Jacob Stallings and Cole Tucker each had two. Kevin Newman hit a two-run homer in the first for Pittsburgh. Niko Goodrum hit a two-run double for Detroit.

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The long wait is over for Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons, and the late Marvin Miller. The Baseball Hall of Fame will induct them on Wednesday, well over a year after the four were selected. Last year’s ceremony was canceled because of COVID-19 and nobody was selected this year. The longtime shortstop and captain of the Yankees, Jeter appeared on all but one of the 397 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. His 99.7% was the second-highest share in history, behind only former Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera, the only unanimous pick in history.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says senior receiver Ronnie Bell is out for the year with a knee injury. Harbaugh gave the update two days after Bell was injured in a 47-14 win over Western Michigan. Bell had a 76-yard touchdown reception and returned a punt 31 yards before injuring his right knee. He was the team’s leading receiver last season and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection in 2019. Bell has 83 career receptions for 1,380 yards and five touchdowns. The Wolverines hosts No. 20 Washington on Saturday night.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have one of the youngest defenses in the NFL, and they’ll have their hands full in Week 1 against a San Francisco offense that promises to be unpredictable. One of the biggest challenges facing first-time head coach Dan Campbell is preparing for San Francisco’s possible quarterback rotation Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to start but rookie Trey Lance could have his own package of plays if his broken finger recovers in time. Campbell is leaving all options on the table.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz wants to make sure he doesn’t let his struggles in a season-opening loss impact the rest of his year. Mertz threw two interceptions in the final 2½ minutes as the 12th-ranked Badgers failed to convert numerous scoring opportunities and fell 16-10 to No. 19 Penn State. Wisconsin will try to bounce back Saturday when it hosts Eastern Michigan. The Badgers have gone 4-4 in Mertz’s eight career starts with their fortunes depending on how well he protects the football.