NSW has a new ‘zero extinction’ target for native species

By Alannah Maher
Time Out Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can get excited to see many more native critters on your future bushwalks around the state. The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service has set a zero extinctions target, making it the first national parks agency in Australia to make such a commitment, and one of the first globally.

