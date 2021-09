The best place to start in relation to the Ryder Cup and its trophy is with none other than Samuel Ryder himself. Ryder was a successful businessman and an avid golfer so he commissioned a trophy be made and then donated it in 1927 as the prize for the winning side in a proposed golf match between players from the United States and Great Britain. (Obviously the British team would be expanded to include Ireland in 1973, and all of continental Europe from 1979).

