CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Become an FT subscriber to read:

Financial Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyundai targets hydrogen fuel cells in all commercial vehicles by 2028. Keep abreast of significant corporate, financial and political developments around the world. Stay informed and spot emerging risks and opportunities with independent global reporting, expert commentary and analysis you can trust.

www.ft.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Analyst: VW On Track To Pass Tesla As Top Global EV Brand By 2025

Tesla is the leading EV maker in the world. For years, skeptics have agreed it's only a matter of time before that changes. With all the compelling products coming from legacy automakers, Tesla simply won't be able to stay on top. However, despite forecasts, as well as many other EVs arriving to market, Tesla has remained far ahead of the competition.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Innovative Catalysis To Drive The EV Fuse Market

According to research, EV fuse market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 20% – 25% in the forecast period of 2021-2031. Demand for this product will be witnessed across all regional markets. Due to the massive electronic content in hybrid and battery electric vehicles, which requires a fuse to deal with overload, the market for this product is set to prosper.
ECONOMY
naturalgasworld.com

Tata Motors sees steady rise in CNG vehicle demand

The demand for CNG commercial vehicles is rising at a faster rate since the transition to BS6 emission norms. [image credit: Tata Motors]. Tata Motors, one of India’s biggest vehicle manufacturers, has seen an increase in the demand for vehicles that run on compressed natural gas (CNG) this year as a result of tighter fuel emissions standards, the vice president for sales and marketing at its commercial vehicle business unit, Rajesh Kaul, tells NGW. Following the introduction of the Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) standard this year, CNG vehicles now account for about 7% of the company's total vehicle sales, versus 4.5% in 2020, he says. “The demand for CNG-driven commercial vehicles has inte...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Vehicles
atlantanews.net

The Automotive Solenoid Market To Drift Towards Exponentiation

Conservation and resourceful use of electricity, without affecting fuel efficiency, makes the use of solenoids inevitable in the ever-growing automotive industry. Advancements in e-mobility and automobile architecture are expected to offer opportunities for the development of innovative and intelligent solutions. Most of these solutions necessitate the utilization of automotive solenoids,...
MARKETS
Financial Times

Masters in Management adapt to rising demand and changing values

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Masters in Management news. Students around the world completing undergraduate courses during the pandemic are facing an uncertain job market. Many have postponed their search for employment, opting instead for what some have called “panic masters” or a second “degree of desperation”.
EDUCATION
Financial Times

Diesel vs Doughnuts

A rundown of the most important global business stories you need to know for the coming day, from the newsroom of the Financial Times. Available every weekday morning. Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT News Briefing news. Officers are using an anti-fraud...
FOOD & DRINKS
Benzinga

Honda's EV Challenge

Reuters reported that Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM), are criticizing a new proposal by Democratic lawmakers to expand tax credits for EVs, as they find it discriminating against non-union auto workers. Under the proposal, US union-made EVs would qualify for a tax credit of $12,500 per vehicle, significantly favoring Big Three US automakers General Motors (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor (NYSE: F), and Fiat Chrysler over non-union companies such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and the Japanese carmakers that have plants in the US. Meanwhile, the credit for most other EV such as that of Honda that has plants in Alabama, Indiana, and Ohio would be behind at $7,500.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Mitsubishi Calls it Quits: Offers Badge-Engineered Nissans in Japan

In a move that isn’t completely unexpected, Mitsubishi is stopping the development of new platforms for Japan. Instead, it will badge-engineer Nissan vehicles. This follows Mitsubishi pulling out of Europe completely. Does it seem like Mitsubishi is slowing ceding vehicle manufacturing?. Mitsubishi is doing this to cut down on platforms...
ECONOMY
automotiveworld.com

How to make EVs profitable for automakers and fleets

Automakers are investing heavily in electric vehicles (EVs) and the number and variety of models on offer is set to skyrocket in the coming years. Consumers are increasingly interested in eco-friendly transport and governments are incentivising purchases, but can anyone make a profit from them? Brands are struggling to develop and sell EVs at a profit while fleets demand reassurance that the total cost of ownership (TCO) will eventually work out in their favour.
ECONOMY
Tire Review

SEMA Releases New Alternative Power Vehicles Market Research

Sales of alternative power vehicles, while representing just 5% of all U.S. light vehicle sales today, are expected to reach 45% by 2035, according to new SEMA market research. Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers, which together represent around 90% of new car registrations worldwide in 2020, plan to widen their portfolio of alternative power models and scale up production of electric vehicles. However, three-quarters of Americans still prefer gas or diesel and have concerns about charging infrastructure, driving range and price. Also, alternative power vehicles remain a niche market for the specialty equipment industry, accounting for just 1% of specialty-equipment retail sales in 2020, according to SEMA’s market research.
RETAIL
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
phillyvoice.com

Pennsylvania Turnpike lost $104 million in revenue after switching to all-electronic payment, report says

The Pennsylvania Turnpike reportedly lost more than $104 million in toll revenue last year because millions of drivers passed through its toll-by-plate system without getting billed. The turnpike switched to all-electronic tolling in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission now bills drivers through E-ZPass, which tracks drivers...
TRAFFIC
pncguam.com

First batch of All-RISE payments being sent out

The first batch of All-RISE payments are now being sent out. According to Department of Administration director Edward Birn, they got the transmission of qualified applicants from the Department of Revenue and Taxation yesterday and they have now started sending out payments. The payments are in the form of 8,081...
ECONOMY
Wired UK

Germany is bracing for a major electric vehicle shock

When Dirk Kosbad started working at the Volkswagen plant in Zwickau in 1990, his job was to assemble the Trabant, East Germany’s signature car, by hand. Now, over 30 years later, he works in the same factory as a shift supervisor: watching over orange robots gliding swiftly around a silver car frame, shooting tiny bolts of lighting here and there, welding together the various parts that will soon enclose a large rectangular battery. Zwickau is the nucleus for Volkswagen’s shift to electric mobility.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy