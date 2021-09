Looking ahead to Saturday's decider, the 2017 Footballer of the Year says that his county could hold the edge over Tyrone in the midfield battle. "If you say with any certainty who's going to win this final, I think you're half bluffing," he said "But my gut is saying Mayo. I think the reason is if you go through the teams, I think it's so even all through the teams, and I think the one place we hold an advantage is in the middle of the field. Mainly because Tyrone have gone with two big guys and I wouldn't be surprised if one of them was changed.

