Good grief

Grief comes in all shapes, sizes and forms. We all experience sorrow due to traumatic loss in a variety of ways in our life’s duration. This week, we look at the pain and sorrow that comes through poor decisions. This is not an isolated example as I was able to find numerous people who experience similar sorrow though possessing different specific life experiences. In this case people had selective surgery, and we know surgeries do not always go as planned. To undo choices we make sometimes can be more costly and painful than we realized or even thought possible at the time we made the choice, and sometimes we make poor choices without even thinking of the consequences. Consequences can be positive or negative depending upon the choice we make. I wish this was taught at the junior high school level as I used to teach problem solving to youth. One principle involved is pairing choices with consequences and then deciding which pair is the best fit for you. Which can you live with based on your value system? Sometimes people sacrifice good principles that they live by (or should) in order to accomplish something else. A choice like that can lead to regret in a big way, especially if you highly esteem the principles in the first place. Decisions should be made carefully and with the consequences considered where possible.

