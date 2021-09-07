A cold front brings scattered storms for some Wednesday

Once again, we will have a warm and humid night, along with some fog in spots as forecasted temperatures look to stay in the 60s to mid-70s. As a front approaches the area on Wednesday into Wednesday night, we’ll have a chance to receive rain and some storms, with the biggest severe threat being damaging winds and hail. Any storm that develops near the mountains Wednesday afternoon may drift toward I-95 during the evening, but it will be losing daytime heating and lose some of its steam. Another facet to Wednesday’s weather is that any storm that fire-up may move over the same areas slowly enough to create a flood threat between the Allegheny Front and the Blue Ridge Mountains and that will have to be watched, as well. Thursday, as low pressure develops off the North Carolina, becomes tropical in nature, and moves north, we may see a few coastal showers and bouts of wind that lingers into Friday. Friday afternoon the potential tropical system and a cold front will continue to move away from the region, giving us a few more showers and thunderstorms before high-pressure returns for part of the weekend. Temperatures will take a slight drop (the 70s) toward the end of the week, but rebound by the weekend, keeping us above normal for mid-September and the approach of the fall season.

