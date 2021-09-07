CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking an end to this warmer weather

By Kevin Schneider
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY: It'll stay warm this afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 90's with a steady southerly breeze throughout the day. A front looming to our north--keeping the breeze around--will start to move through this afternoon. We might have just enough to kick up a few showers and storms this evening. Anytime between 5-6 PM and midnight.

abc17news.com

13 WHAM

Some rain today, before warmer weather returns

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Today will have a much different look and feel, as compared to yesterday. Clouds will hold on for much of the day. There will be some occasional showers this morning, even the chance of a couple thunderstorms. Temperatures won't move far today. We'll see high temperatures ranging from near 70 to the lower 70s.
ROCHESTER, NY
abc17news.com

Tracking the return of sunshine this morning

WEDNESDAY: Most of the rain has made it south of the area, but a leftover shower or two early this morning can’t be ruled out. Sunshine will return throughout the morning, but temperatures will end up a bit cooler, in the low to mid 80’s. TONIGHT: With mostly clear skies...
wyandottedaily.com

Warmer, drier weather in forecast

After a high of about 83 today, Wyandotte County will see a warming trend for the end of the week into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The next chance for precipitation for the week will be Friday, when a few thunderstorms may be possible in northeastern Kansas, the weather service said. However, this chance of rain could miss Wyandotte County altogether.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
abc17news.com

Tracking a beautiful afternoon before summer-like heat returns

TODAY: Mostly sunny and beautiful with highs in the lower 80s. TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool with lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. EXTENDED: We're about 5-10 degrees cooler behind the cold front that moved through the area overnight, leaving us with temperatures in the upper 50s for many areas overnight. As high pressure continues to build in the upper levels of the atmosphere, winds will shift to the southeast overnight, sending temperatures back into the upper 80s Thursday. Humidity increases as upper winds pull moisture from the Gulf of Mexico over the next several days. At the same time, air temperatures reach the upper 80s to low 90s through the weekend into early next week. The heat index will likely rise into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Next week starts off hot, but we'll be keeping a close eye on on a deep low pressure system that will dive in from the northwest between Tuesday and Wednesday. That could bring our next chance of measurable rain and a brief shot of some cooler air. Trends point to a warmer than average last 2 weeks of the month.
hoiabc.com

Sunshine continues, but warmer weather returns

Our quiet weather will continue overnight with clear skies and lows in the mid 50s tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will be another sunny day, but it will be a few degrees higher than what we saw today. Temperatures should reach the low 80s tomorrow afternoon. We may see a few more...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warmer Temps On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies tonight as a ridge of high pressure drifts overhead. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, Thursday it is east of us, setting up a warmer return flow from the south. (Credit: CBS) Friday night (sunset to daybreak Saturday) there is a 20% chance for rain as a weak wave moves in along a cold front. (Credit: CBS) A front washes out over northern Illinois Saturday, allowing for extra clouds. There will be hot weather for the opener at Soldier Field Sunday. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Clear. Low 58. THURSDAY: Sunny. High 82. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 88. Rain after dark.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 59

Showers end early; tracking near-average highs this afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms last night brought heavy downpours to some spots across central Indiana. The Indianapolis International Airport received more than an inch of rain from the thunderstorms. There was a weather station in Greenwood that reported 1.50” with more than 1.30” falling in Plainfield. Most of the thunderstorm activity...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

