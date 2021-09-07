Tracking an end to this warmer weather

TODAY: Mostly sunny and beautiful with highs in the lower 80s. TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool with lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. EXTENDED: We're about 5-10 degrees cooler behind the cold front that moved through the area overnight, leaving us with temperatures in the upper 50s for many areas overnight. As high pressure continues to build in the upper levels of the atmosphere, winds will shift to the southeast overnight, sending temperatures back into the upper 80s Thursday. Humidity increases as upper winds pull moisture from the Gulf of Mexico over the next several days. At the same time, air temperatures reach the upper 80s to low 90s through the weekend into early next week. The heat index will likely rise into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Next week starts off hot, but we'll be keeping a close eye on on a deep low pressure system that will dive in from the northwest between Tuesday and Wednesday. That could bring our next chance of measurable rain and a brief shot of some cooler air. Trends point to a warmer than average last 2 weeks of the month.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO