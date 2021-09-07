Buena Vista Schools seek input on leveraging school properties
The Buena Vista school board met Monday at Buena Vista High School to gather community input on how to leverage school properties to pursue a set of goals. The board recently passed a resolution to designate several school properties as surplus and broadcast a request for proposals to potential developers and buyers. Part of a draft of the request for proposals was presented at the community meeting to three groups composed of board members and community members.www.themountainmail.com
