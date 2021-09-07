CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Vista, CO

Buena Vista Schools seek input on leveraging school properties

By Douglas P. Marsh Times reporter
Mountain Mail
 9 days ago

The Buena Vista school board met Monday at Buena Vista High School to gather community input on how to leverage school properties to pursue a set of goals. The board recently passed a resolution to designate several school properties as surplus and broadcast a request for proposals to potential developers and buyers. Part of a draft of the request for proposals was presented at the community meeting to three groups composed of board members and community members.

