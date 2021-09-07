CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Top Property Tips for Keeping Yourself and Your Pets Safe During This Week’s Heatwave

By Marc-André
katzenworld.co.uk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake use of whole property to reduce effect of heat. The UK looks set for another heatwave this week, with the Met Office forecasting that the mercury will rise again and temperatures may reach up to 30 degrees in parts of England and Wales. But despite being good news for sun worshipers, the warm weather can lead to serious consequences, as hot spells are expected to become more frequent and intense.

katzenworld.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Heatwave#Your Dog#Fur#The Met Office#Sun Worshipers#Uv
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy