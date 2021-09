A military coup in West Africa has underscored the potential benefits of stockpiling critical and strategic metals essential for the energy transition. The detention of Guinea's president, Alpha Condé, saw the alumina ex-works China price assessed by S&P Global Platts hit $480.40/mt on Sept. 6, the highest in almost three years. The rise in prices occurred despite no immediate signs of supply disruption in the world's second-largest producer of alumina, the material that is used to smelt aluminum.

