SPI Energy Launches Amazon Store for its Expanding Solar4America Branded Product Portfolio
LIVERMORE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced the launch of a new Solar4America Amazon Store for Solarjuice Technology Inc., a subsidiary of the Company's SolarJuice Co., Ltd. ("SolarJuice").
