Thanks for help after wreck

My husband and I were in a nasty car accident on U.S. 285 mile marker 112 at about 1:30 p.m. Aug. 29. We were quite shaken but fortunate to walk/stumble away. The purpose of my reaching out is to say thank you to the numerous very kind people who took a good amount of time out of their own day to make sure we were all right and hope that you can publish my thanks as I do not know how else to reach out to this wonderful group of humans.