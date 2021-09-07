CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porsche ace signs with Kelly Grove Racing

By Andrew van Leeuwen
Motorsport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKGR went public with one of the shocks of the Supercars silly season earlier today, confirming that Andre Heimgartner will part ways with the squad at the end of the current campaign. That announcement was followed by 19-year-old Payne's appointment to the newly-established Grove Junior Team. That's no coincidence, Payne...

www.motorsport.com

