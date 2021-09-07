Political Rivals in Venezuela At Mexico Talks, There Are Only Minor Differences.

The Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guidó, recognized as president commissioned by dozens of countries, clarified that the new round of negotiations with the regime of Nicolás Maduro in Mexico City is only one of the struggle to achieve a change in the country, to the Like the protests on the streets. "We are not passive spectators of a process, we must and we are going to take action to save Venezuela, in Mexico with the international community, and in Venezuela on our streets," said the president of the National Assembly. opposite in a video published in its social networks. Guestó reiterated that the main objective to be achieved in talks are electoral conditions to achieve "free and fair and fair presidential and parliamentary elections." We all know that today there are no conditions for a free electoral process and Right in Venezuela, that's why we're in Mexico, we're struggling to achieve those conditions and that's the call, fight (...). Change and recover the democra It is the cause that unites us all, because our country needs it, we are together fighting for conditions for a free and fair choice, "said Thursday night Nicolás Maduro met in Caracas with his representatives in the conversations, among them The Chaffer President Chavista and Head of his Delegation, Jorge Rodríguez, Governor of Miranda, Héctor Rodríguez, the deputy Francisco Torrealba and the son of Maduro, also legislator Nicolás Maduro war. "The dialogues are a product of a lot of effort, much Work, of a lot of dedication, of great patience, where we had to swallow several toads, with earth included. Why have we swallowed them? For peace, "said the socialist leader. Jorge Rodríguez said in a Twitter video that the agenda of this round of talks, which began the afternoon of this Friday and will be extended until Sunday, will focus on economic and social matters, especially In the "Return of resources belonging to Venezuela", and that they are frozen abroad by governments who do not recognize mature as legitimate president. "Ready to return to Mexico City. For peace, for the recovery of economic guarantees for all Venezuelan and Venezuelans, by reunion in democratic and constitutional channel! "He added.

ADVOCACY ・ 11 DAYS AGO