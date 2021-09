News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Morgan Stanley expanded their EV coverage to include Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) and initiated coverage of the company with an Overweight rating as well as a $15 price target. With LICY’s ability to process any battery regardless of chemistry, form factor, or size, as well as their aims to address the growing issue of lithium-ion battery disposal with a closed-loop supply chain, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas believes that the company is well-positioned to benefit from the megatrend of EV adoption.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO