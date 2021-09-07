League of Women Voters to host program Sept. 13
Today’s public distrust of the news media and how that trust can be regained is the topic of the League of Women Voters kickoff Zoom meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 13. Presenter Cheryl Brown-Kovacic, president of the Truth Has a Voice Foundation, will be joined by a panel of local journalists and media representatives to explore what the news media needs to do to again become a trusted source of information, a press release stated.www.themountainmail.com
