CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Mixing CanSinoBIO, Sinovac COVID shots induces stronger response than Sinovac alone -study

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – A Chinese study https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.09.03.21263062v1.supplementary-material looking at mixing COVID-19 vaccines showed that receiving a booster shot of CanSino Biologics’ vaccine after one or two doses of Sinovac Biotech’s vaccine yielded a much stronger antibody response than using the Sinovac shot as a booster. The study, among the first...

wiky.com

Comments / 1

Related
International Business Times

74% Of Fully Vaccinated COVID-19 Cases In Philippines Received SinoVac Vaccine

The majority of breakthrough COVID-19 infections in the Philippines occurred in people who received the Chinese-made SinoVac COVID-19 vaccine, according to government data. The Philippine government administered a total of 35,838,964 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sept. 5. Of the total number of doses, 18,583,548 were of the two-dose SinoVac vaccine, data from the country’s National COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard showed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Chinese#Cansino Biologics#Sinovac Biotech
International Business Times

North Korea Rejects China’s SinoVac COVID-19 Vaccine: Here’s Why

The North Korean government has rejected roughly three million COVID-19 doses of China’s SinoVac vaccine and urged officials to send it elsewhere, the UNICEF said Wednesday. A spokesperson for UNICEF said Pyongyang officials asked the SinoVac shots to be sent to countries severely affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal. The vaccines were offered in recent weeks through the Covax initiative, which aims to help lower-income countries obtain vaccine supplies.
WORLD
beckershospitalreview.com

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be more effective than Pfizer, J&J shots at preventing hospitalization, study finds

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was more effective at preventing hospitalizations caused by the virus than Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines in a study released Sept. 10 by the CDC. The study found that all three vaccines were collectively 86 percent effective at preventing hospitalization, with Moderna's being 95 percent effective,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
wsau.com

Thailand cites positive results from Sinovac-AstraZeneca vaccine formula

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s health ministry said on Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine regimen of China’s Sinovac followed by British-developed AstraZeneca was safe and successfully boosted immunity among its first 1.5 million recipients. Thailand in July became the first country in the world https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailand-starts-tighter-coronavirus-lockdown-around-capital-2021-07-12 to mix a Chinese vaccine and...
WORLD
Reuters

Brazil health regulator suspends use of 12 mln Sinovac vaccine shots

SAO PAULO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal health regulator Anvisa on Saturday suspended the use of over 12 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd that were produced in an unauthorized plant, it said in a statement. Anvisa said it was alerted on Friday...
HEALTH
abc17news.com

Chile authorizes Sinovac vaccine for kids of 6 and older

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean health authorities have approved the use of Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus for 6-year-old children and older, the first Latin America’s country to take that step. The director of Chile’s Public Health Institute says the institution approved the new measure by five votes in favor and one against. Now, the Health Ministry has to determine dates and the mechanism to start the vaccinations. In Latin America, a few countries have approved only the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 and older. China has authorized Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines for children ages 3 to 17.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

North Korea rejects offer of nearly 3 million Sinovac COVID-19 shots

(Reuters) -North Korea has rejected roughly three million COVID-19 vaccine doses of China’s Sinovac Biotech, saying they should be sent to severely affected countries, the UNICEF said on Wednesday. The isolated country’s public ministry pointed to the limited global supply for vaccines and continuing virus surges elsewhere, according to the...
HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: North Korea proposes Sinovac shots go elsewhere

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea has proposed a U.N.-backed immunization program send its allotment of almost 3 million doses of a Chinese-made vaccine to countries with severe COVID-19 outbreaks while it continues to claim a perfect record in keeping out the coronavirus. UNICEF, which procures and delivers vaccines on...
WORLD
Reuters

Sinovac in talks about setting up South Africa vaccine production

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - China's Sinovac Biotech (SVA.O) is in talks about setting up a vaccine production facility in South Africa to supply the African continent with shots against a range of diseases, the chief executive of its local partner said on Friday. Numolux Group CEO Hilton Klein made...
HEALTH
Metro International

European regulator says more data needed on Sputnik, Sinovac vaccines

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Union’s drugs regulator said it was awaiting more data on Russia’s Sputnik V and a rival COVID-19 vaccine by China’s Sinovac Biotech before it can progress on its rolling reviews of the two shots. “For these vaccines the discussion with the companies has been quite...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy