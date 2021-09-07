Mixing CanSinoBIO, Sinovac COVID shots induces stronger response than Sinovac alone -study

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean health authorities have approved the use of Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus for 6-year-old children and older, the first Latin America’s country to take that step. The director of Chile’s Public Health Institute says the institution approved the new measure by five votes in favor and one against. Now, the Health Ministry has to determine dates and the mechanism to start the vaccinations. In Latin America, a few countries have approved only the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 and older. China has authorized Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines for children ages 3 to 17.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO