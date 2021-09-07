CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hyundai to Offer Hydrogen Fuel Cell Versions of All Commercial Vehicles by 2028

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group said on Tuesday it plans to offer hydrogen fuel cell versions for all its commercial vehicles by 2028 and will cut the price of fuel cell vehicles to battery electric levels two years later. The group, which comprises Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp,...

ElectronicsWeekly.com

Peering into the finer details of hydrogen fuel cells for trucks and busses

Fuel cell control systems will need to be highly sophisticated if the technology is going to find its way into transport, according to German hydrogen and fuel cell research centre ZBT, which is developing it for trucks and busses. In hydrogen fuel cells, hydrogen is fed to the anode while...
INDUSTRY
jack1065.com

South Korea’s LGES, Hyundai Motor start work on Indonesian EV battery plant

JAKARTA (Reuters) – South Korea’s LG Energy Solution (LGES) and Hyundai Motor Group have started construction on a $1.1 billion plant to make batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) in Indonesia, amid a push by the Southeast Asian nation to tap its rich nickel reserves. In a video broadcast on Wednesday,...
ECONOMY
gcaptain.com

Zero-Emission Hydrogen Fuel Cell Ferry Hits The Water

Press Release – Incat Crowther is pleased to announce the launch of Sea Change. The Incat Crowther 22 is the world’s first zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric-drive high-speed passenger ferry. Delivered by All American Marine, the project has been spearheaded by the vessel owner SWITCH Maritime and was brought to fruition by a consortium of contributors, including Incat Crowther, Zero Emissions Industries,
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

The Automotive Solenoid Market To Drift Towards Exponentiation

Conservation and resourceful use of electricity, without affecting fuel efficiency, makes the use of solenoids inevitable in the ever-growing automotive industry. Advancements in e-mobility and automobile architecture are expected to offer opportunities for the development of innovative and intelligent solutions. Most of these solutions necessitate the utilization of automotive solenoids,...
MARKETS
ngtnews.com

Hyzon Motors Sells 500 Hydrogen Fuel Cell EVs to Shanghai Company

New York-based Hyzon Motors Inc. has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shanghai Hydrogen HongYun Automotive Co. Ltd. for the purchase of 500 hydrogen-powered electric trucks. Hyzon, a global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, expects, subject to execution of a definitive vehicle supply agreement, to provide...
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

High-Performance Hydrogen Vehicles

The Hyundai Vision FK concept has been shown off by the brand as a conceptual transportation solution that focuses on enhanced performance for drivers to enjoy. The vehicle makes use of hydrogen fuel cell technology to offer 680-horsepower and the ability to go from zero to 62mph in just under four-seconds. The vehicle would boast a range of roughly 375-miles with a maximum output of 500kW.
CARS
The Associated Press

Loop Energy Enters Agreement with METTEM-M to Build Hydrogen Electric Powertrains for Commercial Vehicles in Russia; Transit Bus on Display at COMTRANS 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2021-- Loop Energy (TSX: LPEN), a developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell-based solutions, announces their partnership with METTEM-M Ltd., a developer of vehicle control systems and systems integrator, to provide hydrogen electric powertrain solutions to commercial vehicle OEMs across Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and greater Europe. The companies’ first joint project — a hydrogen electric transit bus for GAZ Group, a leading global commercial vehicle OEM provider — is presently on display at the International Commercial Vehicle Show 2021 (COMTRANS) in Moscow, Russia. The 12-meter passenger bus vehicle is expected to enter regular city transport service in Moscow, in early 2022, after completing customary road testing and vehicle level certification requirements.
TRAFFIC
industryglobalnews24.com

Hydrogen Fuel-Powered and Electric vehicle manufacturers to receive incentives worth $3.5 Billion

Indian government is planning to give $3.5 billion in order to boost clean technology vehicles. Tata Motors is the largest company selling electric cars in Indi. Under a revised scheme the Indian government is planning to give about $3.5 billion incentives to automakers over a time period of five-years. This is done in order to boost the manufacturing and export of clean ....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MyTexasDaily

Hyundai Unveils Roadmap for Hydrogen Power

As the global auto industry's shift to electrification marches on, Hyundai Motor Group has unveiled Hydrogen Vision 2040, an ambitious strategy to popularize hydrogen by introducing new fuel cell technologies and fuel cell-based mobility solutions across transportation and other industrial sectors by the year 2040. The newly-announced sustainability roadmap also outlines the Korean automaker's plans to move its full line of commercial vehicle offerings to hydrogen power by 2028.
ECONOMY
SlashGear

Hyundai announces Hydrogen Vision 2040

Automaker Hyundai is looking beyond the typical hybrid or fully electric vehicle at a future design for emissions-free driving based on hydrogen. The automaker has revealed its Hydrogen Vision 2040 plan to popularize hydrogen by the year 2040 for “everyone, everything, and everywhere.” Hydrogen Vision 2040 is an offshoot of its Hydrogen Wave Forum, representing its plans for a new wave of hydrogen-based products and technologies.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Hyundai’s Hydrogen Wave Aims to Fight Climate Change with Viable Vehicles

Hyundai’s been a leader in the development of hydrogen vehicles, but now it’s looking to expand that role. The South Korean automaker showed off its plans to implement the technology in its Hydrogen Wave presentation online. The company was an early player in the hydrogen segment, introducing its first hydrogen...
CARS
just-auto.com

Hyundai sets hydrogen goals

Hyundai Motor Group said it would popularise hydrogen by 2040 through the introduction of new technology and mobility products in transportation and other industrial sectors. It will electrify all new commercial vehicle models featuring fuel cell electric or battery electric powertrains as well as fuel cell systems by 2028. That...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Ballard, Quantron Partner For Development Of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Trucks

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) partners with Quantron AG to accelerate deployment and market adoption of fuel cell technologies. Ballard hydrogen fuel cell engines will enhance Quantron's electric vehicle design with a longer range, fast refueling, and no compromise on the payload. The initial collaboration will integrate Ballard's FCmove...
INDUSTRY
Carscoops

New BMW iX5 Hydrogen Brings Its Fuel Cells To Munich

BMW presented the iX5 Hydrogen at the Munich Motor Show today featuring the company’s fifth-generation electric drive tech. This story has been updated with live images of the prototype model that will be offered for test drives at the show. Previewed by the BMW i Hydrogen NEXT concept, the iX5...
CARS
CNET

Hybrid, electric or hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles: Understand if one is right for you

You don't have to buy a new car that runs on gasoline or diesel anymore. That's a wild thing to think about, but it's true, and if you're reading this story, you're likely looking to do just that. There's more than one option if you're looking to move to a zero-emissions car, though. There are ways to ease into this segment as well, like with traditional hybrids or plug-in hybrids. They still need gas, but they're far more frugal.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Hyundai Teases Big Ioniq 7 SUV While Hinting Smaller EVs Are Coming

Barely a week after showing off a concept version of its next all-electric model, the Ioniq 6, Hyundai is teasing what will be its biggest BEV, the Ioniq 7. At the same time, the automaker is signaling it may also take the new Ioniq sub-brand down market, with smaller cars and crossovers, including a possible replacement for the current Kona EV.
CARS

