Hyundai to Offer Hydrogen Fuel Cell Versions of All Commercial Vehicles by 2028

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2021-- Loop Energy (TSX: LPEN), a developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell-based solutions, announces their partnership with METTEM-M Ltd., a developer of vehicle control systems and systems integrator, to provide hydrogen electric powertrain solutions to commercial vehicle OEMs across Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and greater Europe. The companies’ first joint project — a hydrogen electric transit bus for GAZ Group, a leading global commercial vehicle OEM provider — is presently on display at the International Commercial Vehicle Show 2021 (COMTRANS) in Moscow, Russia. The 12-meter passenger bus vehicle is expected to enter regular city transport service in Moscow, in early 2022, after completing customary road testing and vehicle level certification requirements.
