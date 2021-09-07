CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
70s Pop Group ABBA Is Making a Comeback as Holograms

By Siba Mosana
Amomama
Amomama
 8 days ago

It seems as if the nostalgic 70s trends that took over fashion this year have finally taken over music. The iconic Swedish pop superstars, ABBA, have announced a revolutionary comeback.

Although ABBA disbanded in 1982, the Swedish pop group’s hits have lasted through the test of time. Their best tracks were brought back to life with the musical film “Mamma Mia!” maintaining the group’s relevance in the 21st century.

The 70s have also been a popular era to reference in today’s trends, with stars like Dua Lipa adopting the glittery disco style. Consequently, that makes the timing perfect for ABBA’s recent announcement for their fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TekT0_0boWAZpB00

ABBA IS BACK

ABBA took to Twitter to announce their first official project after almost forty years of breaking up. The tweet revealed that the band would be back with new music from an album called “Voyage.”

The album will be the first record that will include new music from the group since the 1980s. The group has teased two songs named “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down” from the album.

ABBA ARE BACK with ‘Voyage’, a brand new album and revolutionary concert. Listen to two brand new songs now and pre-order ‘Voyage’ from the official store for first access to tickets. For more info, link in our bio. @ABBAVoyage #ABBAVoyage #ABBA

— ABBA (@ABBA) September 2, 2021

Fans first heard of “I Still Have Faith In You” during the group’s brief reunion in 2018, which was 35 years after they released their farewell single. Anni-Frid Lyngstad revealed how the project excited her back then:

“Those first sessions back in 2018 were such fun, and when Benny called and asked if I’d consider singing some more, I jumped at it!”

A REVOLUTIONARY CONCERT EXPERIENCE

In addition to the Twitter announcement, the group held an hour-long stream on Youtube to detail their comeback for fans. During the live stream, the band opened up about creating a digital concert experience.

ABBA has been considering a digitally-aided performance experience since 2016, and they have finally executed it. The result of their years-long dream is a 2022 concert with performances from hologram “ABBAtars.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJ21L_0boWAZpB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqPL2_0boWAZpB00

During the live stream, bandmates Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad showed clips of their CGI copies. However, the CGI performers are younger and more glittery versions of the stars.

A press release revealed that it took months of perfecting performance techniques and motion capture to create the holograms. Fans can hype themselves up for the concert tour by watching the CGI performers on the “I Still Have Faith In You” visuals.

Presale registration for tickets to the ABBA “Voyage” concert tour is currently open, and sales start on 7 September. The “Voyage” album will be available to stream on 5 November, thanks to Capitol Records.

