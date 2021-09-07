Everything to Know About ‘Insecure’ Season 5 Now That the Teaser Has Been Released

The teaser for HBO’s fifth and final season of ‘Insecure’ has finally been released. This means it is finally time to round up every bit of information about the upcoming season to see what to expect.

Issa Rae left very few breadcrumbs for ‘Insecure’ fans in the season four finale, making fans desperate for the upcoming season. Unfortunately, the moment will be bitter-sweet for viewers because it will be the show’s last.

The lead actress and creator has made it clear that she is wrapping up the show with the highly-anticipated season. However, fans have had to wait for the teaser to get a closer glimpse into the finale storyline.

THE FINAL SEASON

When episode ten of ‘Insecure’s’ season four ended last summer, fans were left with more questions than ever before. Audiences could question the state of all of Issa’s closest relationships for the first time in seasons.

Then, show creator and lead actress Issa Rae gave her loyal viewers a crumb of information that they did not expect. Instead of letting them into the works of her character’s mind, she revealed that the show was drawing to an end:

“We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. ”

Fans of the show have had to deal with knowing that the show is ending for months without any other clues. However, what more could fans expect from an actress who managed a long-term relationship and eventual marriage in secret.

TIDBITS FROM THE TEASER

Thankfully, the season 5 teaser has been released by HBO to give viewers more insight into the upcoming season. The first thing the teaser can confirm is the return of the iconic reflexive mirror chats.

The teaser makes use of past mirror conversations included in the show as its main storytelling device. As a result, viewers feel that the season will be more sentimental and focus on reflecting on Issa’s growth.

Additionally, there are no other characters in the trailer, maintaining that the season will zero in on Issa’s journey. However, that is not to say that the other character’s storylines won’t be exciting.

In fact, Rae previously revealed that she is most excited for Molly’s storyline in the upcoming season. The show’s director also confessed that the relationship between Molly and Issa would change due to their character development.

Other cast members to expect this season include the entire core cast and Kendrick Sampson, who will return as Nathan. Sampson’s return also confirms that the love triangle between his character, Issa, and Lawrence will continue.

According to the show’s cast’s sentimental Instagram posts, they wrapped filming in June. Now fans can eagerly await the first episode, which will be released on 24 October as per details on the teaser.