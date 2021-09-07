Morgan Stanley Downgrades argenx SE (ARGX) to Equalweight

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alpine Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: REVEU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “REVEU” beginning August 31, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one half of a redeemable warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock and warrants are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq under the symbols “REVE” and “REVEW,” respectively.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO