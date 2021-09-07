CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Morgan Stanley Downgrades argenx SE (ARGX) to Equalweight

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison downgraded argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) from

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades Range Resources (RRC) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Arun Jayaram upgraded Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) from
STOCKS
bitcoin.com

Global Investment Bank Morgan Stanley Launches Dedicated Cryptocurrency Research Team

Global investment bank Morgan Stanley is establishing a new cryptocurrency research team. “The launch of dedicated crypto research is in recognition of the growing significance of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets in global markets,” the bank said. Morgan Stanley Sets Up New Research Team. Morgan Stanley is launching a dedicated...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alpine Acquisition Corporation (REVEU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alpine Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: REVEU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “REVEU” beginning August 31, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one half of a redeemable warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock and warrants are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq under the symbols “REVE” and “REVEW,” respectively.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sea (SE) Edges Higher as Stifel Upgrades to Buy

Shares of Sea (NYSE: SEA) are up about 1% in pre-open Wednesday after Stifel analyst Scott Devitt upgraded shares to
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (CIIGU) Prices 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIIGU), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Teladoc (TDOC) Management Meetings Highlight Growth Opportunity - RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge reiterated an Outperform rating and $260.00 price target on Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) after hosting investor
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) PT Raised to $30 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl raised the price target on Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) to $30.00 (from $28.00)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Northland Capital Markets Starts Motion Acquisition Corp. (MOTN) at Outperform

Northland Capital Markets analyst Michael Latimore initiates coverage on Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MOTN) with an Outperform rating and a
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Benchmark Reiterates Sell Rating on Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Weak August KPIs

Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey reiterated a Sell rating and $70.00 price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) on weak August
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cowen Upgrades Werner Enterprises (WERN) to Outperform

Cowen analyst Jason H. Seidl upgraded Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) from
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Boston Scientific (BSX) Analyst Day Preview - Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Lawrence Biegelsen reiterated an Overweight rating and $52.00 price target on Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) ahead of
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IBEX Ltd. (IBEX) PT Lowered to $22 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani lowered the price target on IBEX Ltd. (NASDAQ: IBEX) to $22.00 (from $25.00) while maintaining
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo (WFC) to double common stock dividend to $0.20 per share, plans $18 billion in buybacks through Q2 of 2022

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that it has completed the 2021 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) stress test process. The Company expects its stress capital buffer (SCB) to be 3.1%, which represents a percentage amount of incremental capital the company must hold above its minimum regulatory capital requirements. The Federal Reserve Board (FRB) has indicated that it will publish the Company’s final SCB by August 31, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jefferies Sees $120 Fair Value for Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu reiterated a Buy rating and $120.00 price target on Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) ahead of the
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Renasant Corp. (RNST) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ: RNST) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, or $0.88 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 16, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Expands EV Coverage; Initiates Li-Cycle (LICY) at Overweight, Sees 85% Upside

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Morgan Stanley expanded their EV coverage to include Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) and initiated coverage of the company with an Overweight rating as well as a $15 price target. With LICY’s ability to process any battery regardless of chemistry, form factor, or size, as well as their aims to address the growing issue of lithium-ion battery disposal with a closed-loop supply chain, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas believes that the company is well-positioned to benefit from the megatrend of EV adoption.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Sees 12% Upside In Microsoft - Read Why

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss has raised the price target on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) to $331 from $305, implying an 11.5% upside, and reiterated an Overweight. Weiss sees the potential for a 10%-plus increase of the company's dividend. Historically Microsoft announces its annual dividend increases in mid-September. Given the 32%...
STOCKS

