New Bishop Sycamore head coach: 'We are not a school'

Bishop Sycamore as we know it is painted as a fairly dire picture. The school may or may not teach classes. The school may or may not be a collection of student-athletes too old for high school who are brought in just to play games. The school may or may not have been a money-making scheme for its football head coach. The school definitely isn't what it claimed to be to ESPN and its high school partners so it could reach the TV airwaves and get exposed to the world.