Extremist abused and attacked officers in New Zealand prison

By NICK PERRY - Associated Press
 8 days ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand corrections officers say that during the time an Islamic State-inspired extremist was incarcerated, he was moved to a maximum security prison after punching officers and repeatedly throwing feces and urine at them. Ahamed Samsudeen, 32, was shot and killed by police last week after he grabbed a knife at an Auckland supermarket and began stabbing shoppers, injuring seven. Police said Tuesday four victims remain hospitalized, two in intensive care. Samsudeen spent four years behind bars after trying to fly to Syria to join the Islamic State group and getting caught with a hunting knife and extremist videos. After his release, officers followed him around the clock.

