You can tell iOS and iPadOS apps not to track your activity. Here's how. One way that app developers make money is by tracking your activity in and sometimes outside the app so advertisers can send you targeted ads. But many people balk at this practice, seeing it as an invasion of privacy. With iOS 14.5, Apple introduced a requirement dubbed App Tracking Transparency. With this feature, apps that want to track your activity now need to get your permission to do so.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO