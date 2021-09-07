CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 10:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northeast Puerto Rico, and the north and east-facing beaches of St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report flooding to the National Weather Service by email atALB.stormreport@noaa.gov... On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany. Target Area: Fulton The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Warning for Saratoga County in east central New York Central Schenectady County in east central New York Northern Schoharie County in east central New York South Central Warren County in east central New York Southwestern Washington County in east central New York Fulton County in eastern New York Southeastern Hamilton County in eastern New York Montgomery County in eastern New York * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 516 PM EDT, The public reported flooding in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Up to 4 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Saratoga Springs, Amsterdam, Gloversville, Glens Falls, Johnstown, Hudson Falls, Cobleskill, Canajoharie, Fonda, Glenville, Milton, Ballston Spa, Fort Edward, Corinth, Fort Plain, Dolgeville, Greenwich, St. Johnsville, Ephratah and Broadalbin. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 623 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trinchera, or 17 miles northwest of Des Moines, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Branson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 623 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trinchera, or 17 miles northwest of Des Moines, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Branson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lagrange, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern Indiana...and southeastern and southwestern Michigan. Target Area: Lagrange; Steuben A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Steuben and northeastern Lagrange Counties through 815 PM EDT At 733 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Lagrange, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Angola and Fremont. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 345 and 357. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 120 and 156. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Beaches#Northeast Puerto Rico
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Las Animas County through 900 PM MDT At 812 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Thatcher, or 37 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Las Animas County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Las Animas County through 900 PM MDT At 812 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Thatcher, or 37 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Las Animas County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Las Animas County through 915 PM MDT At 849 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles southeast of Thatcher, or 40 miles north of Des Moines, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Las Animas County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BENT COUNTY At 701 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Las Animas, or 16 miles east of North La Junta, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Bent County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENT COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Okaloosa and southeastern Santa Rosa Counties through 445 PM CDT At 359 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Navarre Beach, or 11 miles west of Mary Esther, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Navarre, Shalimar and Cinco Bayou. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central New York...and northeastern Pennsylvania. Target Area: Sullivan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Sullivan and northeastern Wayne Counties through 530 PM EDT At 503 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over White Sulphur Springs, or 7 miles west of Liberty, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fallsburg, Monticello, Liberty, Bethel, Damascus, Neversink, South Fallsburg, Callicoon, Cochecton and Fremont. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 94 and 105B. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 13:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf of 2 to 4 feet with sets to 5 feet. Strong rip currents expected. * WHERE...San Diego County beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Elevated surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming conditions.
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 14:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves are expected due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. Occasionally larger and suddenly more powerful sets are possible due to the long period nature of the swell. * WHERE...Coastal areas of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. Very isolated and minor flooding of beaches and parking lots around Zuma is possible during the evening high tides.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central and central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Perry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Perry County through 530 PM EDT At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Newport, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Newport, Liverpool and Millerstown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
PERRY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rensselaer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rensselaer THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL COLUMBIA AND SOUTHERN RENSSELAER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for east central New York.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for east central New York. Target Area: Western Greene A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ulster and southwestern Greene Counties through 530 PM EDT At 500 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Woodland Valley Campground, or 16 miles southwest of Hunter, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hunter, Woodland Valley Campground, Mount Tremper, Lanesville, Phoenicia, North-South Lake Campground, Shandaken, Denning, Tannersville, Big Indian, Maplecrest, Oliverea, Chichester, Haines Falls, Woodland, Allaben, Branch, South Jewett, Seager and Pine Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Berkshire A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL BERKSHIRE...NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIA AND SOUTHEASTERN RENSSELAER COUNTIES At 502 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chatham, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pittsfield, Chatham, Lenox, New Lebanon, Austerlitz, Philmont, Kinderhook, Hancock, Berkshire, Dalton, Ghent, Lanesborough, Hinsdale, Canaan, Richmond, West Stockbridge, Barkerville, Rossman, Rayville and Harlemville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 13:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cumberland; Oxford THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN OXFORD AND NORTHERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for western and southwestern Maine. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Gray Maine.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 14:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-15 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Accumulations of small hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: South Central Mountains A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTY THROUGH 345 PM MDT At 307 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bonito Lake, or 9 miles northwest of Ruidoso. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bonito Lake and Alto. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Northwest Randolph, Southeast Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 14:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barbour; Northwest Randolph; Southeast Randolph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Randolph and southeastern Barbour Counties through 500 PM EDT At 436 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Elkins, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Elkins, Belington, Montrose, Pheasant Run and Kerens. This includes Route 33 between mile markers 33 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 13:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-16 01:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Significant Weather Change This Weekend Big weather changes are in store for this weekend as a storm pushes into the West bringing periods of gusty winds, a drop in the temperatures, and chances for precipitation. WINDS: Strong and gusty winds are anticipated Saturday and especially Sunday. Plan on impacts to air/road travel, choppy lake conditions, and areas of blowing dust. Time to secure those fall and Halloween decorations, especially the inflatable ones. Winds will also bring increased fire danger. Please see the Fire Weather Watch for additional details. TEMPERATURES: A cooldown will begin on Saturday and continue through early next week with high temperatures dropping a solid 20 degrees by Sunday-Monday. Frosts and freezes likely for outlying rural areas and suburban valleys Monday through Wednesday mornings. Be sure to cover your sensitive vegetation if you`re still enjoying those outdoor gardens. RAIN and SNOW: Best chances for rainfall will be near and north of I-80 Saturday night into Sunday with lighter rain possible south of there. Check back as the storm nears for anticipated rainfall totals. A few flakes are possible above 10,000 feet, but accumulation is unlikely. THUNDERSTORMS: There are low end chances for thunderstorms in northeast California and the northern Sierra Sunday. Be sure to have a way to get weather alerts.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy